Twitter Assertion on ‘Toolkit’ Case Enquiry Referred to as ‘Mendacious’ by Delhi Police in Strongly-Worded Counter
The Delhi Police on Thursday said the statements by Twitter on the ongoing enquiry in the ‘toolkit’ case was mendacious and designed to impede the lawful enquiry. The strongly-worded statement by the Delhi Police came after Twitter on Thursday called the visit by Delhi Police to its offices a form of “intimidation” and said it was concerned about its employees and the potential threat to freedom of expression.shepherdgazette.com