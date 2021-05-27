newsbreak-logo
CaaStle in partnership with Rebecca Minkoff to launch BORROW

Cover picture for the articleLeading B2B American rental tech platform CaaStle has reportedly unveiled a breakthrough tech solution named BORROW, for retailers looking to take part in the circular economy. It is a new button that enables retailers to provide an experience for rental transactions that is comprehensively integrated within the e-commerce website. This...

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CaaStle , the leading B2B rental technology platform in the U.S., today launched a game-changing technology solution for retail brands looking to participate in the circular economy. BORROW- a new button that allows retail brands to offer a transactional rental experience that is fully integrated into the e-commerce website will be debuted by leading contemporary brand Rebecca Minkoff, with other contemporary brands following this summer. Rebecca Minkoff, known for its digital innovation, is the first brand to launch BORROW on their e-commerce website which is available now at RebeccaMinkoff.com .
