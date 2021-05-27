newsbreak-logo
Tawny Kitaen’s Family Holds Intimate Memorial Service for the Late Icon

By Matthew Wilson
Outsider.com
 2 days ago

Music video legend Tawny Kitaen was commemorated in a ceremony. The actor’s family held an intimate memorial service for the 1980s icon. All of Kitaen’s closest family and friends gathered to pay tribute to her life and mourn her passing. Kitaen’s brother confirmed the memorial service to TMZ. The family held the private occasion on Monday (May 24th). In total, around 100 people attended the event to pay their respects. For the memorial service, they held the ceremony at Kitaen’s ex-husband Chuck Finley’s Newport Beach home.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
