Tawny Kitaen’s Family Holds Intimate Memorial Service for the Late Icon
Music video legend Tawny Kitaen was commemorated in a ceremony. The actor’s family held an intimate memorial service for the 1980s icon. All of Kitaen’s closest family and friends gathered to pay tribute to her life and mourn her passing. Kitaen’s brother confirmed the memorial service to TMZ. The family held the private occasion on Monday (May 24th). In total, around 100 people attended the event to pay their respects. For the memorial service, they held the ceremony at Kitaen’s ex-husband Chuck Finley’s Newport Beach home.outsider.com