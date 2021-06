One of Modern Warfare’s classic Sniper Rifles, the AX-50 has been a contender in Warzone since launch, but here’s how you can get the most out of the often-overlooked pick. When it comes to sniper loadouts in Warzone, the AX-50 is a niche pick that can pack one hell of a punch in the right hands. It might not be the go-to option, but with the right build, it can hang with the very best.