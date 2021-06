I love spring! I love the longer days, putting seeds in the ground, all the hope and optimism…. I don’t know if it was because of our last year or not, but I got an early start on my tomatoes. I started the seeds in February. And, oh my goodness, they got “leggy.” Which, by my way of thinking, was alright. It just felt so good to have something growing in February. And when I transplanted them in the garden, I planted them deep. Hopefully that will result in good root development.