‘Jeopardy!’ Teases Day One of the ‘Tournament of Champions’ Finals in New Clip

By Thad Mitchell
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The annual “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions is down to just three contestants as they battle for prize money and a spot in game show lore. The yearly “Jeopardy!” tournament began last week with 15 past winners competing for the championship crown. Through the first two rounds, 12 contestants were eliminated bringing the last three survivors to the tournament finals. The Tournament of Champions brings back only the best of the best from a pool of previous “Jeopardy!” contestants. Only multi-game winners with high winning totals qualify to compete in the championship tournament. The competition has been fierce all the way through the event and will get even more intense with the two-day finale upon us. Competing for this year’s Tournament of Champions crown are Jennifer Quail, Sam Kavanaugh and Veronica Vichit-Vadakan.

outsider.com
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

94K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
Person
Alex Trebek
