‘Jeopardy!’ Teases Day One of the ‘Tournament of Champions’ Finals in New Clip

The annual “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions is down to just three contestants as they battle for prize money and a spot in game show lore. The yearly “Jeopardy!” tournament began last week with 15 past winners competing for the championship crown. Through the first two rounds, 12 contestants were eliminated bringing the last three survivors to the tournament finals. The Tournament of Champions brings back only the best of the best from a pool of previous “Jeopardy!” contestants. Only multi-game winners with high winning totals qualify to compete in the championship tournament. The competition has been fierce all the way through the event and will get even more intense with the two-day finale upon us. Competing for this year’s Tournament of Champions crown are Jennifer Quail, Sam Kavanaugh and Veronica Vichit-Vadakan.