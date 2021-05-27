newsbreak-logo
Technology

Zoom Rolls Out Middle Stage, Expanded Gallery View Options for iPad Professional Customers: All of the Particulars

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 3 days ago

Zoom has unveiled two new features on Apple’s latest iPad Pro models — support for Apple’s Center Stage and expanded Gallery View. Center Stage uses the ultra-wide front camera and machine learning on Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models to keep users in centre frame as they move, allowing them to go hands-free or move about during a video call. Additionally, Zoom now allows users to see up to 48 video tiles (6×8 in Landscape Mode), instead of 25 video tiles in Gallery View, allowing them to connect better during large meetings.

shepherdgazette.com
Related
TechnologyTidbits

Using the new iPad Pro for Zoom meetings while in landscape mode

Some of the new front camera features for the new iPad Pro are quite cool, such as portrait mode selfies, and the feature that tracks you and seems to follow you around. But the lens is still at the portrait mode “top” of the iPad. So if you are using it for Zoom meetings while in landscape mode (like when it’s in the keyboard case) it seems you are never looking at the camera.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Zoom is readying an all-in-one platform for virtual events

Even as organizations prepare to return to the office using a hybrid working model, Zoom believes that virtual events are here to stay which is why the company behind the popular video conferencing software has announced its new all-in-one platform Zoom Events. According to a recent global study conducted by...
Computersorcity.org

All Things Zoom - Monday, May 17th

Wondering why Zoom has become everyone’s go-to video conferencing software? This lecture will go over how to use Zoom to chat with friends & family, and take virtual classes with Senior Planet! You’ll learn about useful Zoom features, whether you’re connecting with an iOS, Android, or Windows device. The lecture will also go over security considerations and give tips on how to look your best during a video chat. Hosted by Senior Planet.
ElectronicsEntrepreneur

The Best Lighting for Your Zoom Calls to Look More Professional

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. Just because there’s an end in sight for work-from-home mandates legally speaking, we...
Computerswindowscentral.com

Windows 10 News and interests feature rolls out in optional update

Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2, and 21H1 have a new Windows 10 cumulative update preview available. The update brings the News and interests feature to Windows 10. This update is optional, but the same changes should roll out in the mandatory Patch Tuesday update next month. Microsoft recently rolled out...
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
Technology9to5Mac

New iPad Pro Center Stage camera feature comes to Zoom in latest update

Just after the new iPad Pro started arriving to customers last week, Zoom is ready to take advantage of the updated hardware. The popular video call platform has launched support for the handy new Center Stage feature that follows users as they move, a new Gallery view for all iPads, new developer support resources, and more.
TechnologyMac Observer

Zoom Announces Support for 2021 iPad Pro ‘Center Stage’

On Wednesday Zoom announced that its app will add support for the 2021 iPad Pro’s Center Stage feature. Center Stage, new to Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, uses the ultrawide front camera and machine learning to keep you in frame as you move, allowing you to go hands-free or move about during a video call. Center Stage even recognizes when others join or exit the frame, automatically adjusting to fit everyone in.
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Apple Customers Are Staring At An Elongated Wait For The New iPad Pro

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) customers may have to wait longer to get the new high-end iPad Pro tablets, according to a report by Bloomberg. What Happened: Continued supply chain constraints are likely to add to the already month-and-a-half long wait for the latest iPad Pro, the report noted. Delivery dates for pre-orders already stretch into late June or early July due to continued production issues.
Technologyuctoday.com

Zoom Introduces New iPad Pro Functionality

Zoom has introduced support for Apple’s Center Stage on the new iPad Pro, which uses an ultra-wide camera to keep participants in frame. The Center Stage feature means users can go hands-free and move around during Zoom video calls, while new participants will also be picked up as they move into the frame.
Cell PhonesInternational Business Times

Google Rolls Out Android 12 Beta: Features And Customizations

Google launched the Android 12 beta version on I/O event. The update brings color extraction allowing the system to integrate color with wallpaper. Android 12 provides easier data access via a specific dashboard. Google has just rolled out its beta version of the Android 12. The tech giant unveiled the...
Cell Phonesadmet.net

Zoom’s iPad app is adding special features for the M1 iPad Pro

Zoom is updating its iPad app with some new options particularly aimed on the new M1 iPad Professional. The primary characteristic, Heart Stage, will probably be unique to the brand new 11-inch and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Professional. The characteristic makes use of machine studying to maintain you within the body utilizing the ultrawide lens on the entrance of the brand new iPad Professional fashions.