Zoom Rolls Out Middle Stage, Expanded Gallery View Options for iPad Professional Customers: All of the Particulars
Zoom has unveiled two new features on Apple's latest iPad Pro models — support for Apple's Center Stage and expanded Gallery View. Center Stage uses the ultra-wide front camera and machine learning on Apple's 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models to keep users in centre frame as they move, allowing them to go hands-free or move about during a video call. Additionally, Zoom now allows users to see up to 48 video tiles (6×8 in Landscape Mode), instead of 25 video tiles in Gallery View, allowing them to connect better during large meetings.