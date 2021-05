Tom Selleck is an icon of both television and film. He has stepped into some of the biggest roles in both realms. Currently, he’s on Blue Bloods which is one of the most popular cop dramas on the air. Long before that he was the star of Magnum P.I. However, he has also starred in a number of westerns. His rugged good looks and impressive mustache have made him the perfect face of the modern cowboy. He proved that time and time again.