Restaurants

8 Flavorful Restaurants, Bars, and Cafés

By Interior Design Staff
Interior Design
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've heard it time and again: "You are what you eat." Shouldn't restaurant interiors reflect that? These eight food and beverage locales welcome foodies and newbies alike, with delectable design to boot. 1. China Ma by Yod Group Serves Up Flavors of Traditional and Modern Asia to Ukraine. 2. Gin...

This Michelin-Starred Restaurant Fuses Parisian Cooking With the Island Flavors of Réunion

"The culinary traditions of France's overseas territories are part of French cuisine—and people tend to forget that," says Kelly Rangama, the chef and co-owner of Le Faham, in Paris's Batignolles neighborhood. Last year, the restaurant—which she founded with her husband, pâtissier Jérôme Devreese—became the world's first Michelin-star recipient to celebrate the cooking of Réunion, the Indian Ocean island where Rangama was raised. "My father loved to cook," she says, "so Réunionnais flavors are very much in my blood."
Restaurantsrimonthly.com

Free Keg of Whalers for Every Bar and Restaurant in RI

Rhode Island reopening is cause for celebration and the crew at Whalers Brewing Company certainly knows how to make a good time better! Today, the beloved microbrewery announced that all restaurants and bars in Rhode Island who request it will receive a free keg of Rise, the award-winning American Pale Ale.
DrinksHouston Chronicle

Seven Top Wine Study Tips from the Italian Wine Room on Clubhouse

Three Jumbo Shrimp Guide to Italian Wines authors, Jacopo Fanciuli, Lan Liu and Lyka Caparas, continued their quest to help people immerse themselves, as well as simplify the complicated and mysterious world of Italian wines. These three wine musketeers are both roommates and work colleagues, maintaining their enthusiasm for Italian wines by sharing their individual pursuits, namely, continuing their wine studies towards certifications, refresher courses, or simply learning for fun during their time off...wine can be intoxicatingly fun after all (pun intended).
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

Greater East Side Restaurant & Bar Job Fair May 21 & 22

Milwaukee, WI – More than 20 bars and restaurants are coming together to find employees at the Greater East Side Restaurant & Bar Job Fair hosted at Casablanca, 728 E Brady Street, from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Friday May 21st, and Saturday, May 22nd. The pandemic has been...
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Restaurants and cafés that offer afternoon tea delivery in Singapore

Feeling the work from home blues? Take time off your busy schedule and endless zoom calls, and treat yourself to a relaxing afternoon tea set from these restaurants and cafés. These dainty treats come elegantly presented in thoughtful packaging, and are sure to help add joy to this stay-home period.
Restaurantsshorelinemedia.net

Bars, restaurants reopen indoors across London

Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes reopened for indoor eating and drinking in London on Monday, under the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown, after being closed since the beginning of January. (May 19) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Cucina Italian Restaurant at JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa

Feast on mouthwatering authentic Italian cuisine at the chic and sophisticated Cucina located in JW Marriott Phuket. The open and inviting dining establishment features a state of the art open kitchen and spacious tables overlooking the tranquil resort pool and captivating sea. We loved the mouthwatering menu full of our favourite Italian dishes and fragrant pizzas served straight out of the oven. Recommended starters from the menu included the Mozzarella Tasting Plate with Buffalo Mozzarella, Fiore di Latte, Burrata, and Grilled Flat Bread, the Grilled Caesar Salad using Little Gem Lettuce, Quail Egg, Crispy Parma Ham and Anchovy Foam, the "Classic Carpaccio' with traditional Raw Beef Tenderloin, Rocket, Balsamic and Parmesan, the "Prosciutto Melon" with Sliced Parma Ham and locally grown Phuket Melon, and the "Calamari Fritti" Crispy Local Calamari with Lemon Aioli. Favoutite main courses included the, Signautre Linguini with Tiger Prawns using Sarasin Bridge Black Tiger Prawns, Cherry Tomatoes, Chili, and Garlic, the Gnocchi Lamb Ragout using Homemade Rustic Potato Gnocchi served with Hand Cut Lamb Ragout, the Lasagna al Forno using Fresh Pasta Sheets layered with a Beef Ragout and Bechamel Sauce, the Sea Bass Fillet using Pan-Seared Sea Bass Fillet with Cauliflower Puree, Pickled Cauliflower, Pea Shoots and Red Radish and the Roast Suckling Pig with Apple Puree, Fresh Figs, Red Radish Salad. Our kids couldn’t get enough of the cheesy pizzas and the friendly staff always ensure the service was fast and efficient. Make sure to end the meal with a slice of Cucina's Signature Tiramisu. An ideal spot for family meals while you are staying in the Mai Khao area.
Lifestyleesquiresg.com

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants enters Bangkok and Tokyo via a design-led approach

Assimilation can be tricky, especially when it’s occurring in an environment with distinctive cultural qualities attached. But San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants has successfully embraced native traits of its host cities through innovative design for its two newest properties, in Bangkok and Tokyo. First In South-East Asia. Kimpton Maa-Lai...
RestaurantsEater

NDG’s Latest Addition is a Chic New Café and Someday Wine Bar

NOTRE-DAME-DE-GRÂCE — Sherbrooke Street West is home to a stylish new spot: Café Entre-Deux, which opened earlier this month. Tastet reports that designer Guillaume Lavallée is the mind behind the café’s sleek, but cozy interior, an amalgam of chevron wood flooring, dark green marble counters and tabletops, and 1970s-style rattan seating. Food-wise, the offering is sandwich-centric with a nordic option, featuring shrimps and marinated celery; a grilled halloumi one dressed with an onion purée and tahini vinaigrette; and one called “Cold-Cut” with a stacking of Polish ham, salami, Swiss cheese and other sandwich standbys. Helmed by Marc Flynn, Félix Poirier, and Alex Quintin, the new NDG café plans to double as an evening wine bar once it secures its alcohol license and coronavirus restrictions ease.
RestaurantsEater

Take A Peek Inside Cafe Leonelli and Le Jardinier, MFAH’s Duo of Stunning New Restaurants

In a revamp years in the making, the Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s brand new Kinder Building is now home to two of the city’s most stunning new dining destinations. The first is Cafe Leonelli, a bakery-cafe that made its debut inside the MFAH on April 16. As previously reported by Eater, the restaurant is an offshoot of the famed Leonelli Bakery in New York City, known for its pillowy focaccia and other decadent pastries and breads. Chef Jonathan Benno, whose culinary pedigree includes stints at restaurants operated by Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller, and Michael Mina, is in charge of the kitchen.
WorldPosted by
Forbes

Joyful Scenes As France Reopens Bars, Restaurants, And Movie Theaters

Across France on Wednesday, the country seemed to explode with relief and joy as residents were again allowed to visit bars, restaurants, and move theaters which re-opened for the first time since last fall. For now, bars and restaurants are limited to terrace seating. But that will change next month,...
Restaurantsadvancedmixology.com

How To Build The Bar & Restaurant Business Of Your Dreams

Setting up an online food ordering system for your restaurant is just the tip of the iceberg because there’s more to a business other than technology and customer service itself. To provide a better chance of success in this industry, you must play the elements right. Many people dream of...
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

Brits Need To Drink 124 Extra Pints This Year to Save Bars and Restaurants

The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, with bar and restaurant closures and capacity restrictions amounting to losses of approximately $600 billion. Yet an easy solution to this widespread problem may be to simply drink more beer, according to a firm specializing in financial and statistical analysis.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: France to reopen bars and restaurants as lockdown eases

Bars, shops and cultural spaces across France are set to reopen as the country starts lifting restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus. As of Wednesday, groups of up to six people will be allowed to eat together at outdoor restaurant terraces. France's nationwide curfew is also being pushed...
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

Communion in Seattle named one of the top restaurants in the world

Located in the central district of Seattle is Communion, a Black-owned restaurant that has popped up during the pandemic and against all odds, done incredibly well. The restaurant, four years in the making, has been crowned one of the top 12 best in the world by Conde Nast Traveler. Communion...
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

Loula's Taverna: New Greek restaurant coming to Commercial Drive

A new Mediterranean restaurant is opening in Vancouver. Loula’s Taverna & Bar is slated to launch on Commercial Drive soon. The new concept is brought to us by a group of local restaurateurs: Petro and Yianni Kerasiotis (Nammos Estiatorio), Bill and Niko Kerasiotis and Marco Mirisklavos (Sopra Sotto), and John Pavlakis (Minerva’s).