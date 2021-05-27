8 Flavorful Restaurants, Bars, and Cafés

Feast on mouthwatering authentic Italian cuisine at the chic and sophisticated Cucina located in JW Marriott Phuket. The open and inviting dining establishment features a state of the art open kitchen and spacious tables overlooking the tranquil resort pool and captivating sea. We loved the mouthwatering menu full of our favourite Italian dishes and fragrant pizzas served straight out of the oven. Recommended starters from the menu included the Mozzarella Tasting Plate with Buffalo Mozzarella, Fiore di Latte, Burrata, and Grilled Flat Bread, the Grilled Caesar Salad using Little Gem Lettuce, Quail Egg, Crispy Parma Ham and Anchovy Foam, the "Classic Carpaccio' with traditional Raw Beef Tenderloin, Rocket, Balsamic and Parmesan, the "Prosciutto Melon" with Sliced Parma Ham and locally grown Phuket Melon, and the "Calamari Fritti" Crispy Local Calamari with Lemon Aioli. Favoutite main courses included the, Signautre Linguini with Tiger Prawns using Sarasin Bridge Black Tiger Prawns, Cherry Tomatoes, Chili, and Garlic, the Gnocchi Lamb Ragout using Homemade Rustic Potato Gnocchi served with Hand Cut Lamb Ragout, the Lasagna al Forno using Fresh Pasta Sheets layered with a Beef Ragout and Bechamel Sauce, the Sea Bass Fillet using Pan-Seared Sea Bass Fillet with Cauliflower Puree, Pickled Cauliflower, Pea Shoots and Red Radish and the Roast Suckling Pig with Apple Puree, Fresh Figs, Red Radish Salad. Our kids couldn’t get enough of the cheesy pizzas and the friendly staff always ensure the service was fast and efficient. Make sure to end the meal with a slice of Cucina's Signature Tiramisu. An ideal spot for family meals while you are staying in the Mai Khao area.