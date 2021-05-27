newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

My Pet World: When a Dog Is Not Keen on Being Picked Up

By Cathy M. Rosenthal
Posted by 
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWDdH_0aDj0mzE00

In this edition of ‘My Pet World,’ animal expert Cathy M. Rosenthal gives advice on what to do when a dog hates being picked up, responds to a reader who has issues with the praise word “bingo,” and suggests a remedy for a hesitation to move cats cross country.

Dear Cathy: I have a 9-month-old male cairn terrier who runs from me when I need to pick him up. I’ve tried doing it while kneeling so I don’t tower over him, but to no avail. Once I am able to pick him up, he’s fine. Is this typical of some dogs and will he grow out of it?

– Terri, Rocky Hill, Connecticut

Dear Terri: If you think about it, being picked up is not something a dog should really be used to; being several feet off the floor is not a normal position for a dog to be in. Naturally, this can make some dogs nervous.

While there is no guarantee your dog will ever enjoy being picked up, you can help him accept it. Do each of the following steps for a few days before progressing to the next step.

First, act like you’re going to pick him up, but give him a treat instead. Second, go to pick him up by putting your hand under his body, but don’t actually pick him up. Just give him a treat, remove your hand, and walk away. Next, offer him a treat, then pick him up and keep offering treats until he is on your lap. Finally, hold out a treat when picking him up while standing, again offering him treats until he is calm. At this point, he should be looking for the treat and therefore less concerned about being picked up. This training is meant to distract him so in time he’ll forget to be nervous about being picked up.

Dear Cathy: I read your column regularly and enjoy the articles. But I have one thing that drives me crazy and that is your use of the word “bingo” as an example for a reward word. Isn’t there any other word you can think of or use as examples, such as “perfect,” “cheerios,” or even “good boy/girl”? Your advice is usually very good, but maybe you could change this up a bit from time to time.

– Pat, Las Vegas, Nevada

Dear Pat: Your letter made me laugh. I am sure if I gave you a tasty treat every time I said “bingo,” you might feel differently!

As you point out, reward or marker words can be any word, except for words you generally use in conversation so as not to accidentally trigger your dog into wanting a treat. So, “cheerios,” “awesome,” “way to go,” “impressive,” “wonderful,” to name a few, are great words to use if you don’t say them much, don’t like the word “bingo,” or have multiple dogs, because each needs their own reward word.

The repetition, however, is intentional. I use this particular word repeatedly because I think people are more likely to recall the advice with an interjection-type word like “bingo,” rather than a general word like “awesome.” For this reason, I can’t drop the word entirely, but for you, I will try to mix it up every once a while. Thanks for writing!

Dear Cathy: I’m considering moving seasonally from my home, crossing from South Florida to Michigan in the spring and then back again in late fall. I am worried that this will be difficult with my two senior cats and have been going back and forth about how to do this. Any suggestions?

– Mindi, South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7cyU_0aDj0mzE00

Dear Mindi: Most cats don’t mind car travel if they are used to riding in a car. If your cats aren’t used to car travel, get two cat crates that they can stand up and move around in or a bigger crate if they like to sleep together. Put in comfy beds that your cats will enjoy sleeping on. Then, take them for a drive in these crates a few times a week so they get used to being in a car.

During your cross-country trip, feed them lightly before the trip and then give them a full meal when you end your day’s driving. Let them out of their crate midday to use the litterbox and access water. Make sure you are inside your car and the doors are locked when you do this, so your cats have no chance to escape. (You also can attach a leash to your cat’s collar to prevent them from bolting.) Do not open any doors until both cats are back inside their carriers.

The good news is your senior cats will likely sleep most of the trip. So get them used to car rides first and they will be ready for longer road trips.

Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist, and pet expert who has more than 25 years in the animal welfare field. Send your pet questions, stories, and tips to cathy@petpundit.com. Please include your name, city, and state. You can follow her @cathymrosenthal.

© Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Boomer Magazine

Boomer Magazine

Richmond, VA
27
Followers
62
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Boomer Magazine celebrates baby boomers with tailored content for the 50+ crowd and other active adults. Our website, digital magazines, and e-newsletters serve up reader essays, nostalgia, travel, advice, book reviews, puzzles, cartoons, food and beverage news, health, profiles, and more. Headquartered in Virginia, our content speaks to readers everywhere. Live your best life!

 http://www.BoomerMagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleeping Dogs#Wonderful People#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Pet Expert#Cats#Multiple Dogs#Car Rides#Car Travel#Bingo#Advice#Comfy Beds#Standing#Cheerios#Marker Words#South Florida#Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Calming a scared dog – tips and products

In this week’s Pet World column, animal expert Cathy M. Rosenthal offers tips and products useful for calming a scared dog. She also advises a young mother on managing an old pet cat who has begun urinating in the house – perhaps because of the household’s 18-month-old toddler. Dear Cathy:...
AnimalsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Dear Cathy: A Mounting Problem and Dog Language

Animal expert Cathy M. Rosenthal fields three pet questions: a mounting problem and dog language, an old cat that has been avoiding the litter box when he poops, and a nighttime yowler. Dear Cathy: Reo is an 8-year-old, 75-pound, non-aggressive boxer/pit mix. Whether we are at the dog-park or doggie...
PetsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

My Pet World: Dog Poop Bag Pushback

In this edition of ‘My Pet World,’ animal expert Cathy M. Rosenthal responds to dog poop bag pushback. Two readers objected to her earlier response to abandoned bags of poop. Dear Cathy: I’ve never written to a columnist before but felt compelled to write in response to your comment to...
Petstucson.com

My Pet World: When a dog resource guards, a behaviorist can help

Dear Cathy, We have had our beloved Morkie (Maltese/Yorkie), Mimi, since she was 4 months old. She is the smartest dog we have ever had. Mimi was mostly my responsibility until she was 8 months old. My husband was not feeling well, and since Mimi was so small and it was winter, my husband carried her around in the pocket of his robe. They became extremely attached. During this time, she witnessed our 13-year-old dog growling at me when I approached my husband in the evening to watch TV.
Petshoustoniamag.com

Q&A: How to Prepare Your Pet When You Head Back to Work

Local pet behaviorist Dr. Lore Haug (texasvetbehavior.com) answers our burning questions about what lies ahead for our pets and how we can all (furry friends and humans alike) prepare to navigate the eventual return of “normal” life, sans any drama llamas (or cats and dogs). What’s the best way to...
Petswccq.com

It Will Cost You Around 13,000 To Own A Dog Or a Cat!

All those chew toys your pets love and those Halloween costumes your pets HATE BEYOND BELIEF really add up. A new study found it costs about $111 per month to own a dog or cat. That’s because of everything from food and toys to vet bills and medicine. And since...
PetsPosted by
Popular Science

Keep your dog close and controlled with the best dog leash

A dog leash can make a difference in your ability to keep your dog safe and under control. Leashes in different lengths, materials and even colors affect how they function, and many pet parents need more than one. A reflective leash for evening walks, a long leash for training or a hands-free leash for runs could easily make life with your dog easier.
PetsAmes Tribune

Everyone wanted a puppy when the pandemic began, but now those dogs are being returned

Adopting puppies was all the rage when the pandemic first began, but some people are realizing owning a dog is more than just a trend. Shelters across the country saw people flocking to their businesses with the goal of having a dog to keep them company while they began to work or attend school from home. But as people return to their offices or explore the outside world for the first time in a year, some pups are being left behind.
Petslovemeow.com

Kitten Reminiscent of Woman's Late Cat, Finds Her in a Serendipitous Way

A little kitten found his forever human mom when she needed him the most. Ellen Carozza, a Licensed Veterinary Technician at Nova Cat Clinic, found her world turned upside down when she was faced with devastating news — her best friend, closest confidante of almost seven years, Benny the cat (Benedict Cumbercat), passed away on April 2nd from Feline Aortic Thromboembolism.
PetsPosted by
SPY

Are You a Cat or Dog Owner? You Need a Pet Grooming Glove

Taking care of your pet is more than feeding and walking it. It’s also important to make sure it has a well-maintained coat of fur, which is free of dirt and isn’t playing home to any fleas. But, being a better pet owner doesn’t mean having to dedicate more of...
PetsThe Day

My Pet Pal: Red

This is Red. He is a 6-year-old rescue cat, which makes him my little brother. As you can see, he is not very little. His hobbies include sleeping on my bed, eating, and playing with catnip toys. He likes to hang out with our family. When we had virtual school,...
Petspilotonline.com

My Pet World: Why is nail clipping so difficult for cats and dogs?

We have a wonderful healthy, 5-year-old lab-shepherd mix who has a great disposition. The only problem we have is clipping his nails. He gets so upset and fights it. He has been prescribed Trazodone 100 mg, and while it calms him slightly, it’s still quite the ordeal. Any suggestions on how to make this easier for my dog? What would make getting nails clipped such a frightening experience? — Grace, North Massapequa, New York.
Petsarcamax.com

My Pet World: How to help a grieving dog cope with the loss of a canine friend

We just had to put our 15-year-old mini poodle mix down as he was unwell and suffering. His half-sister is one month apart in age, and they have never been separated. We adopted them together. They slept on top of each other, ate out of the same food bowl (although we always provided two) and drank out of same water bowl. She is getting sick over this now. She waits at the door for him, doesn't sleep at night, jumps up at every sound and wanders around looking for him. We don’t know what to do. We can't get another dog at this point to keep her company. Do we remove his beds from next to hers? What can we do for her? – Annette, Glendale, New York.
PetsWashington Post

Pandemic puppies turn into problem pooches for many inexperienced owners

Social distancing, which kept many people healthy during the pandemic, has been a disaster for some of the dogs they adopted as companions to comfort them during those lonely days at home. Sweet pandemic puppies, deprived of the socialization and experiences they need to learn good behavior, have grown into...
Animalsnewsatw.com

Dogs rehomed: ‘She went from a defeated dog, to a great pet’

Almost 30,000 animals in the UK were rehomed in 2020 – but there are concerns from some of the UK’s leading animal charities that these numbers will increase as lockdown eases. Colleen Tinnelly, from the Ulster Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA), said it has rehomed more than...
PetsBHG

The Average Pet Owner Spends $111 Each Month on Their Furry Friend

If you're one of the millions of Americans who brought home a new pandemic puppy or cat during 2020, then you're likely familiar with the monthly costs associated with owning a furry friend. From pet food and treats to toys and trips to the vets, caring for these beloved family members doesn't come cheap. According to a new study, the average pet owner spends $111 each month on their animal, which adds up to $13,320 in 10 years, the average lifespan of most dogs and cats. This does not include the average $176, which is spent on initial supplies and adoption fees.
Petsmoneycrashers.com

How to Become a Pet Sitter – Start a Business Caring for Dogs & Cats

People love their pets. In the U.S., 67% of households have at least one pet, according to the American Pet Products Association. Those households spent over $100 billion on care for their pets, more than $8 billion of which went to services such as pet sitting. If you’re an animal...