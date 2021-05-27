newsbreak-logo
Amarillo, TX

75th Annual Dogie Days Is Coming!

By Ryan Kramer
96.9 KISS FM
 3 days ago
It's one of the best and most dear events of the year in Amarillo, and it's back for 2021. The 75th Annual Dogie Days is happening June 9-12 at McDade Park in Dumas. If you don't know about Dogie Days, let me catch you up. It's a big event held every year to support the Dumas Noon Lions club. They raise money throughout the year in order to help out the community in various ways. According to the Dumas Chamber page, the proceeds from Dogie Days goes to certain causes like the Leader Dogs for the Blind and the Texas Lions Camp for handicapped kids among others.

