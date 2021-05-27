75th Annual Dogie Days Is Coming!

If you City Fathers are searching for good ways to spend the millions of Federal money you’re receiving, try this. Our seniors have begged for a meeting place to meet their friends, enjoy a meal and simply socialize. They finally found a building after being ejected off Polk Street, but it needs a lot of repair, plus a kitchen. Why not give them the funds to do it? Some of us already are Senior Citizens, and ALL of us will be someday. If you think your kids are going to let you move in with them, you better go ahead and make a reservation at “A Place for Mom." Besides, do you really want your own life, or to just be a burden?