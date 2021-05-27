Talking to Redhawks: How to Shift Your Job & Internship Search in a Pandemic
The effects of COVID-19 are widespread and the job and internship search process is no exception. To the students and recent alum of the Seattle University community, my greatest piece of advice as a career coach is to focus on what you can control. I do not ask anyone to reject their anxiety or ignore our global context, but is there a way to place your anxiety in a box during some moments of the day in order to focus on a specific and realistic goal or task?