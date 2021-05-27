newsbreak-logo
Video: The Rise and Fall of CLG — The Slow Death of NA League of Legends' Fallen Kings

By Charlie Howard
upcomer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the inception of League of Legends as an esport, Counter Logic Gaming quickly became the number one team in North America and perhaps even the world. As the esport flourished in popularity, so did the level of competition. Korean and Chinese teams would soon dominate the global scene. In North American, Counter Logic Gaming would be dethroned by a new organization, one they had a bitter rivalry with — Team Solo Mid.

