Video: The Rise and Fall of CLG — The Slow Death of NA League of Legends’ Fallen Kings

Ryan “Reav3” Mireles, one of the lead League of Legends champion designers at Riot, has just given us a thorough explanation of the many nuanced questions and thought processes that go into all of Riot’s champion designs. Moreover, he touched upon the reasoning behind some of the most crucial choices and also what players can expect in the near future. All in all, this most recent dev post sheds a lot of light on many key aspects that go into designing a champion, so if you’re into this sort of thing (like most of us are), make sure to give it a read!