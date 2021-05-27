newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to place a spirit crystal at the top of the tallest mountain in Fortnite

By Joseph Knoop
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fortnite season 6 week 11's challenges are here, and players have a new chance to earn some bonus XP, and have a little fun doing it. This week, the mysteries leading up to Fortnite season 7 are ramping up, and some of the challenges will have you playing a small role in whatever the heck Epic is cooking up.

www.pcgamer.com
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Fortnite Creative#Gold Bars#The Crystal#Black Gold#Xp#Fortnite Season#Weapons Fortnite Map#Finest Virtual Threads#Epic#Mysteries#Fun#Best Custom Maps#Lazy Lake#Mind#Damaged Telescopes#Guide#Crew Skins#Creative Codes#K8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamesradar.com

Fortnite Week 9 quests - how to tick off all of the Epic Quests in Season 6 Week 9

The Fortnite Week 9 quests have arrived, and we hope you like spending time in the Storm because that's where over half of them are taking place. You'll need to heal yourself then get blasted with a Shockwave Grenade in there for these Fortnite quests, before you survive ten Storm phases then do some building in it too. Elsewhere you'll have to purchase a Rift from one of the NPCs selling them in Fortnite, before hunting down a boar and chasing a chicken. If you're looking for pointers on any of these tasks then you've come to the right place, as we've got the lowdown on how to beat all of the Fortnite Week 9 quests.
Video Gamesforeverfortnite.com

Lyra Fortnite Challenges: How to Complete

Snakes and Stones is the latest challenge pack to come to Fortnite. It features a new outfit, Lyra, and a set of Quests to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the Lyra Fortnite Challenges. The Snakes and Stones Challenge Pack costs 12 bucks...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How to change your Fortnite name

Your in-game name is the tag players worldwide will see when you eliminate them with a fancy edit. So, it’s best if you pick one that you love, and changing your name is the first step. Fortnite is still among the world’s best and most popular battle royales, and this...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Far Cry 6 will let you hide in plain sight, ride horses, and command a crocodile

The Far Cry series, originally notable for more or less reinventing itself with each new game, has settled into a bit of a formula for, jeez, nearly a decade now—Far Cry 3 came out in 2012. There have been a few curious diversions like Far Cry Primal, which threw players into the stone age, and there was that expansion where we went to Mars. But the major games in the series haven't been all that different from one another. They've mostly been fun, but it feels like Ubisoft found a groove for Far Cry and kept the needle buried in it.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Fortnite fan survey reveals dozens of potential skins

Artwork revealing dozens of potential Fortnite characters has been posted online. Fortnite fans do not typically get to see the battle royale's eye-catching characters until they're added to the game's files - and even then, some are encrypted so they're a complete surprise until they go on sale. However, a...
Video Gamesfortnitetracker.com

How to unlock a new Umbrella in Fortnite’s Impossible Escape LTM

Get to the Choppa! And then fix it, if you want to escape…. Following a Zombie-filled weekend, Fortnite’s latest Limited Time Mode is almost like playing a whole new game. The Impossible Escape LTM sees 16 survivors wake up stranded on the Island, with a perilous journey ahead. Free Rewards.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Fortnite: How To Get The Escapist Umbrella For Free

The Escapist Umbrella is a new cosmetic for Fortnite that you can unlock for for free for achieving one simple thing: winning. To claim the Escapist umbrella in Fortnite: Chapter 2 – Season 6, you must win the PVP version of Daybreak, a brand new LTM that is available as of May 18th, 2021.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How to get Rare Candy in Pokemon Go

Rare Candy in Pokemon Go are just as rare as they say, so getting them can be a pretty difficult task. Here’s everything you need to know about the elusive little sweets, including how to get them, what they do, and what Pokemon to give them to. One of the...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Secret Rare Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 4

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Secret Rare cards. The coverage of Rainbow Rare cards will focus more on the current value of these cards, as the artwork aspect was covered in the other installments where the standard versions of these cards appear.
Technologydexerto.com

Respawn confirms Apex Legends Arenas LTMs are “on the table” for the future

Apex Legends Arenas mode has proven popular amongst the playerbase and developers are now looking into ways they can build upon its foundation. Arenas is the latest mode to hit Apex Legends in Season 9, which has given players a whole new way to play the battle royale title. This 3v3 mode enables players to practice their teamfighting and flex their mechanical prowess over other players. While it still may be early days for the Arenas mode, players have already been calling for adjustments to the weapons, Legends, and leaver penalties.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Go Gardevoir counters, weaknesses, best movesets

The immensely powerful Pokemon from the Hoenn region Gardevoir can be daunting to take on at first. But, using these counters in Pokemon Go can yield incredible results in your battles!. Encountering powerful Pokemon is something most trainers will have to bear with when it comes to Pokemon Go. The...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Destiny 2: Season Of The Splicer Preps For Vault Of Glass Raid, Crossplay Beta Goes Live Next Week

Arguably the best raid to ever make it into either Destiny game is back this weekend with Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer. Bungie already detailed how it is handling World's First, which you can catch up on right here, since it's not technically a new game, but the latest blog post from the team shares new rewards and a few other updates players should know about.
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

Fortnite Season 6 Week 10 Quests Guide: How to Build Sandcastles

It’s that time of the week again, so it is time for more Fortnite quests to arrive for players. The Fortnite Season 6 Week 10 quests are here this week, bringing a new batch of missions to complete with them. This week, several new and intriguing ones, like the Fortnite build sandcastles quest and more.