The New York Yankees placed designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 14, with a left quad strain. Stanton was scratched from Friday's lineup with left quad tightness and he now joins Aaron Hicks (wrist) on the injured list. Aaron Judge filled in at designated hitter for the Yankees over the weekend and Clint Frazier started in right. The Yankees will open up a road series against the Texas Rangers on Monday night.