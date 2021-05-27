Edina’s Fourth of July parade is a go
Edina’s annual Fourth of July Parade, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, is back on for 2021. The parade, which is set to take place July 3 this year, will feature many of its traditional festivities, entertainment and floats, following months of planning by Edina’s Fourth of July Committee. The committee ultimately chose to move forward with plans for the parade following newest guidance on COVID-19 transmission and masking from the Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Tim Walz.www.hometownsource.com