Edina’s Fourth of July parade is a go

America’s Birthday Parade will return to downtown St. Louis on July 3 after taking an in-person year off because of the pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday. The parade, in its 138th year, steps off at 10 a.m. at Broadway and Market streets at Kiener Plaza marching west to 18th and Market streets near Union Station. It will be broadcast live on KMOV and will feature elements from the Annie Malone, PrideFest and St. Patrick’s Day parades, which were all canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.