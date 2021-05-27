newsbreak-logo
Public Safety

Police blotter

By The Journal
the-journal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article12:29 a.m. A man was arrested during a traffic stop on multiple active warrants in the area of Lakeside Drive. 12:08 p.m. A woman was cited on suspicion of turning left in front of approaching traffic and causing a crash in the 1000 block of East Main Street. 12:19 p.m....

www.the-journal.com
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

At 1:07 a.m., an officer responded to a report of a male party shining a flashlight at drivers as they were driving past him. The officer located the suspect and advised him to stop shining the light as it could cause an accident. The male was warned for his actions.
Morgan County, ALThe Decatur Daily

May 30 police reports

• Jessy Kirk Lancaster, 34, Morgan County; first-degree criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault and eight misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,400. (Morgan sheriff) • Jason Patrick Duke, 35, Cullman County; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan...
Show Low, AZWMI Central

Show Low Police

May 18 — Show Low Police arrested Michael Donahue, 33, of Snowflake, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to obey on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $340 bond. — Police arrested Deshone T. Daley, 30, of Whiteriver, charged with...
East Ridge, TNeastridgenewsonline.com

May 28 Police Briefs

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along reports” furnished by the administration. Motel 6 staff requested a criminal trespass for Randy Boyd, Nicholas Ross Jr, William Sanderfur III, Alexan Crittenden, and Kelcie Baskowsky from Room 214 after staff observed them in the stairwell with what appeared to be marijuana and paraphernalia. (21-007351)
Orange, TXOrange Leader

Orange Police Beat 5.27.21

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 27, 2021:. Warrant service at the 100 block of Strickland Drive. Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of 16th Street. Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1000 block of State Hwy....
Hilo, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

Police arrest 23 for DUI

During the week of May 17-23, Hawaii Island police arrested 23 motorists for DUI. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None were younger than 21. The numbers of arrests by district were: Kona, 13; Puna and South Hilo, four each; and South Kohala, two. So far...
Oelwein, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Oelwein Police Log

At 12:20 a.m. Oelwein Police Officers performed a traffic stop in the 10 block of Sixth Street Southwest. Officers charged Jaclynn Leticia Miller, 19, of Independence, with possession of controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol under the legal age, both simple misdemeanors. Officers also charged Ashley Caroline Guyer, 19, of Oelwein for possession of alcohol under the legal age, a simple misdemeanor.
Clanton, ALClanton Advertiser

Clanton Police Department

The following is an activity report of the Clanton Police Department for May 15-24: Disorderly conduct; Criminal trespass: 2030 Lay Dam Road. Runaway; Unauthorized use of a vehicle: 1425 County Road 18. Harassment: 106 1st Ave. Possession of drug paraphernalia: 5294 County Road 41. May 16. Possession of drug paraphernalia;...
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

Newport Police Log

During the period from Monday, May 17 through Sunday, May 23 the Newport Police Department responded to 515 calls. Of those, 99 were motor vehicle related; there were 71 motor vehicle violations issued and 28 accident reports. Police responded to 8 calls of vandalism, 23 animal complaints, 8 suspicious persons...
Atchison, KSatchisonglobenow.com

ATCHISON POLICE

Paul J. Blakley, 45, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended and leaving the scene of an accident that occurred in the 500 block of Parallel Street. SATURDAY, MAY 22. James R. Jones, Jr., 36, Atchison, was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal...
Bowling Green, OHsent-trib.com

BG police investigate burglary

Bowling Green police are investigating a burglary that occurred early Friday morning. The Bowling Green Police Division received an alarm call at 12:20 a.m. at BG Rental on Newton Road. When officers arrived, they found a broken window. After the owner arrived, the security video was reviewed. It showed a...
Dale County, ALDothan Eagle

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 15-18: Daniel Mathis, 37, 455 Harrison St., Chattahoochee, violation of state probation. Andrew Garrett, 60, 401 SNA Godfrey Ave., Fort Payne, AL, obstruction of public roadway, resisting officer without violence. Jamarion Chambers, 32,...
Bucyrus, OHcrawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus Police arrest three, investigate assaults

8:59 a.m.-A resident came to the station to have a golf cart inspected. 11:06 a.m.-Officers checked on a report of suspicious materials in the 700 block of Gay Street. 11:57 a.m.-A report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of East Mansfield Street was investigated. 12:58 p.m.-A private property...
Winterville, NCwcti12.com

Police looking for information on breaking and entering suspects

WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — The Winterville Police Department is asking for help in identifying persons of interest in an attempted breaking and entering and property damage case. On May 16, 2021 around 1 a.m., the Bank of America ATM machine located at the Handy Mart on NC 11 in Winterville...
Law Enforcementpncguam.com

Officers fire guns as Jeep rams police vehicles; 2 arrested

On Sunday, May 9, 2021, at around 3:53 am, patrol officers from the Central Precinct Command pursued a Jeep Wrangler that was reported stolen from the Tamuning area. Officers from the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command and the Dededo Precinct Command assisted as the stolen jeep traveled from Maina, Tamuning, Harmon, Dededo, and Yigo.
Violent Crimessamoanews.com

Man allegedly assaults bystander — for no reason

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A 33-year-old male who has a pending criminal case in District Court was arrested by police last month on the allegation that he assaulted a man and challenged several people to a fight. When questioned by police, the defendant, Alesana Vaili said that the reason...
Public Safetymountainviewtoday.ca

'Human hunter' suspect in court in June

SUNDRE — A man who last fall was allegedly wielding a machete when he told a family he was hunting humans has a court date coming up in June. On Sept. 18, 2020, the Sundre RCMP detachment received a complaint just before 9 p.m. regarding a machete-wielding man who allegedly threatened a family that had driven out to camp along Forestry Trunk Road, said Cpl. Resus Organ, the department’s acting commander.
Worldmelodyinter.com

Police arrest four more suspects involved in attack on Owerri Police Headquarters

Four more suspects allegedly involved in an attack on Owerri Police Command Headquarters and Correctional Centre in Imo State, have been arrested. The suspects have been identified as Ojukwu Ukonu ‘m’ 47 years old; Smith Amadokwa ‘m’ 45 years old; Ikechukwu Okomah ‘m’ 50 years old; and Ugbor Casmir Nnaemeka ‘m’ 49 years old, all citizens of Imo State. The command’s spokesperson, Elkana Bala said they were arrested on May 27, 2021, at about 4:30pm in a coded operation. He said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed. The statement read; IMO STATE POLICE COMMAND28th MAY, 2021PRESS RELEASEIMO STATE POLICE COMMAND ARRESTED FOUR ADDITIONAL HOODLUMS WHO PARTICIPATED IN THE ATTACK OF THE COMMAND HEADQUARTERS AND CORRECTIONAL CENTRE OWERRI IN APRIL, 2021.RECOVERED TWO FIREARMS WITH CARTRIDGESIn continuation with the operations launched against criminal elements, especially hoodlums who attacked the State Police Command Headquarters, Correctional Centre Owerri, the Governor’s hometown, and other locations in Imo State, operatives of lmo State Police Command arrested four additional suspects alleged to have participated in the April 2021 attack.The suspects are; Ojukwu Ukonu ‘m’ 47 years old; Smith Amadokwa ‘m’ 45 years old; Ikechukwu Okomah ‘m’ 50 years old; and Ugbor Casmir Nnaemeka ‘m’ 49 years old, all citizens of Imo State.The arrest was effected on 27th May 2021 at about 1630hours in a coded operation. The strategy is focused on taking the battle to the den of the hoodlums, making it difficult for them to access the public space. This is in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc.One automatic pump action gun, one single barrel gun, and seventeen live cartridges were recovered from the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.The Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc has directed that the suspects be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.SP Bala Elkana, ANIPR,Police Public Relations Officer,For Commissioner of Police,Imo State.The post Police arrest four more suspects involved in attack on Owerri Police Headquarters appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
Trafficbarrie360.com

Speed demon nabbed in Midland construction zone

Ontario Provincial Police put the brakes on a motorist they said was clocked speeding through a construction zone. Police said the 66-year-old Midland resident was spotted travelling 146 km/hr in a posted 40 km/hr zone through a construction site on County Road 93 approaching Golf Link Road in Midland on Tuesday.