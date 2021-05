Update 1.37 has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season 3 Reloaded update, which is already available for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The content for Season 3 Reloaded won’t go live until May 20, however, and the update for Warzone will be released at that time. This update adds new weapons to Warzone and includes several balance adjustments for the existing guns in the game. This update also marks the beginning of the 80’s Action Heroes event, bringing John Rambo and John McClane into the game. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.37.