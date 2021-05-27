Orem grants 8 female employees Women in Leadership scholarships
The City of Orem recently announced a new Women in Leadership scholarship program for female employees. The first of the scholarships were presented this week. “Utah State University recently released research data from the Women in Leadership Project that identified the lack of women in leadership positions in state and local government,” said Keri Rugg, Orem’s Human Resource manager. “One of the barriers that was identified was Utah women’s ability to compete for leadership positions due to limited formal education.”www.heraldextra.com