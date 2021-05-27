To give astronauts better food, engineers test a fridge prototype in microgravity

For two decades, the orbiting Chandra X-ray Observatory has captured the hot, turbulent regions of space, like exploded stars, clusters of galaxies, and matter around black holes. It has helped scientists see the “invisible” wavelengths of objects in space and answer fundamental questions about the universe. To a flagship space telescope like NASA’s Chandra, the universe is completely different. With an eye that can reach as far as quasars at the edge of the observable universe (that’s 46.1 billion light-years away), it has captured more than 16,500 observations. Now, a collection of nine 3D objects from Chandra are available on a new platform from the Smithsonian Institution.