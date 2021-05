Not all home runs are created equal. Okay, sure, wall-scrapers and upper-deck shots do count the same on the scoreboard, but everyone knows that certain players are far more capable of hitting particularly memorable home runs than others. Yes, a livelier baseball in recent years has made it easier for players with below-average power to knock one over the fence, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still appreciate the dudes who live at the tippy-top of the raw power scale.