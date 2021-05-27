Croissants and Cats Inform the Design of a Russian Café
In Zelenogradsk, Russia, a town that borders the Baltic Sea, cats reign supreme. The city is dotted with monuments to furry felines, job postings include calls for resident "cat chiefs" to monitor strays, and even traffic lights feature their silhouettes rather than the outline of human figures. Naturally, a café and patisserie in the area also pays homage to such four-legged friends—and, more surprisingly, beloved French pastries. When designing the Croissant café, local firm SHIBA Design Bureau turned to the region's vibrant turquoise and ochre hues, infusing the space with color, plants, and booths that reflect the shape of its namesake buttery treat. Not to mention custom paintings of, well, cats.www.interiordesign.net