newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Croissants and Cats Inform the Design of a Russian Café

By Carlene Olsen
Interior Design
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Zelenogradsk, Russia, a town that borders the Baltic Sea, cats reign supreme. The city is dotted with monuments to furry felines, job postings include calls for resident "cat chiefs" to monitor strays, and even traffic lights feature their silhouettes rather than the outline of human figures. Naturally, a café and patisserie in the area also pays homage to such four-legged friends—and, more surprisingly, beloved French pastries. When designing the Croissant café, local firm SHIBA Design Bureau turned to the region's vibrant turquoise and ochre hues, infusing the space with color, plants, and booths that reflect the shape of its namesake buttery treat. Not to mention custom paintings of, well, cats.

www.interiordesign.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Croissant#Caf#Pets#France#French#Shiba Design Bureau#Beloved French Pastries#Felines#Custom Paintings#Furry#Russian#Color#Silhouettes#Strays#Booths#Cat Chiefs#Baltic Sea#Plants#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Europe
News Break
Cats
Country
Russia
Related
Public Health104.1 WIKY

Parisians tuck into coffee and croissants again as cafes re-open

PARIS (Reuters) -For Parisian Elie Ayache, the world felt a little more normal on Wednesday after the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic: he was back at his favourite cafe, drinking his morning coffee and eating a croissant. French cafes and restaurants resumed serving customers, following a six-month shutdown mandated by...
RetailPosted by
WWD

Paris Cafés Reopen as Outdoor Dining Resumes in France

Paris café culture has kicked back into life as lockdowns eased up in France after half a year of closures. The long-anticipated lifting of restrictions on outdoor dining prompted a flood of locals to terraces of bars and restaurants across the city, defying fears that occasional bad weather would dampen spirits.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Reuters

Europeans savour croissants and beers as cafes reopen

For Parisian Elie Ayache, the world felt a little more normal on Wednesday: he was back at his favourite cafe, drinking his morning coffee and eating a croissant. Cafes, restaurants and beer gardens in France and Austria resumed serving customers on the premises, bringing to an end long shutdowns mandated by their governments to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Home & Gardenhospitalitydesign.com

Arie op de Hoek Café Debuts in Amsterdam

The interior design by local firm Studio Modijefsky pays homage to the old-fashioned Amsterdam bar experience. Studio Modijefsky has unveiled its design for Arie op de Hoek, a new F&B concept housed within a structure from 1876 in the De Pijp section of Amsterdam. The quaint café is the sister concept to nearby bistro Bonnie, which Studio Modijefsky completed last year.
RestaurantsInterior Design

8 Flavorful Restaurants, Bars, and Cafés

We've heard it time and again: "You are what you eat." Shouldn't restaurant interiors reflect that? These eight food and beverage locales welcome foodies and newbies alike, with delectable design to boot. 1. China Ma by Yod Group Serves Up Flavors of Traditional and Modern Asia to Ukraine. 2. Gin...
Plains, PAWOLF

Cat Café Opens in Plains

Plains (Luzerne County) - If you're a cat and coffee lover, listen up. Purrfect Mugs Cat Café on North River Road in Plains opened up for business this Saturday. Owner Vikki Kenyon got the idea after she saw similar concepts popping up in larger cities she's visited, and decided to open up one right here in northeast Pennsylvania.
Public HealthThe Christian Science Monitor

Cafes, croissants, Mona Lisa: France is feeling more like itself

It’s a grand day for the French. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a six-month coronavirus shutdown deprived residents of the essence of French life – enjoying a latte or croissant at a sidewalk cafe with friends. The French government is lifting restrictions incrementally to stave off a resurgence...
Designers & Collectionssfgirlbybay.com

wear this there: café loustic paris.

All right, mes amies, we are hopping on an aeroplane and heading off to the continent. i need some coffee — good coffee — so we’re headed to my favorite parisian neighborhood to a quiet street in west Le Marais to café loustic, a charming espresso bar and cafe in Paris, France. j’adore the laid back, cozy ambiance here and it’s just the spot to linger with coffee and a good book after a day of shopping (on foot!) all over le marias. we’re going casual but classically french in our favorite denim jeans, a traditional blue blazer over an easy tank top and we’re adding a dramatic wide-brimmed straw hat for fun and some cute but very comfortable slip-on clogs for all that walking. i think a good read here might be The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles, based on the true World War II story of the heroic librarians at the American Library in Paris. it’s an unforgettable story including romance, friendship, family, and the power of literature to bring us together and the extraordinary heroism that’s often found in the quietest of places. bon voyage.
Food & DrinksJezebel

Saturday Night Social: Did Croissants Always Look Like This

I’m not high! You’re high! But more to the point, what’s up with these croissants?. I was watching this new New York Times video starring Claire Saffitz—the baker and ex-Bon Appetit Test Kitchen star slash digger of some of the best YouTube holes I’ve ever fallen down—wherein she teaches the viewer how to make, quote, “perfect croissants,” and I? Have questions.
Computer Sciencearxiv.org

Calibrated Click-Through Auctions: An Information Design Approach

We analyze the optimal information design in a click-through auction with fixed valuations per click, but stochastic click-through rates. While the auctioneer takes as given the auction rule of the click-through auction, namely the generalized second-price auction, the auctioneer can design the information flow regarding the click-through rates among the bidders. A natural requirement in this context is to ask for the information structure to be calibrated in the learning sense. With this constraint, the auction needs to rank the ads by a product of the bid and an unbiased estimator of the click-through rates, and the task of designing an optimal information structure is thus reduced to the task of designing an optimal unbiased estimator.
Food & Drinkscincinnatimagazine.com

Rose & Mary Bakery’s Croissants Are a Labor of Love

Whether you prefer sweet croissants (chocolate coconut) or savory ones (tomato with goat cheese and balsamic glaze), your taste buds are in for a treat at Rose & Mary Bakery. Making these magical treats is a labor of love for Chase Maus, head baker and co-owner. It’s a three-day process involving ample rest time, mechanical leavening, and folding lots of butter into the yeast dough to create layers for that flaky, golden-brown exterior and perfectly airy interior. His favorite croissants are the twice-baked varieties, which involve baking a plain croissant and cutting it in half, filling it with toppings, and baking it again. Sink your teeth into a peanut butter and banana twice-baked croissant topped with dulce de leche and sea salt, and we think you’ll approve of his methods.
Petskeizertimes.com

Cat of the Week

History: Kelli is a grey and white domestic short hair Manx. She is very affectionate and loves to burrow under blankets. Preferred home: Kelli prefers a home with no other pets and no children.
Public Safetyrusi.org

The Informer

The Informer blog provides a platform for academics, policymakers and practitioners to discuss their work and research and to share their opinions on organised crime. We collaborate with the European Consortium for Political Research's Standing Group on Organised Crime (ECPR-SGOC), one of the standing groups of the ECPR. The editorial board includes representatives from the University of Bath, Oxford University, the Institute of Advanced Studies of the University of Sao Paulo, Sofia University and Flinders University.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Restaurants and cafés that offer afternoon tea delivery in Singapore

Feeling the work from home blues? Take time off your busy schedule and endless zoom calls, and treat yourself to a relaxing afternoon tea set from these restaurants and cafés. These dainty treats come elegantly presented in thoughtful packaging, and are sure to help add joy to this stay-home period.
Restaurantsbrooklynheightsblog.com

Heights Café Becomes Giulia

What was the Heights Café, at Montague and Hicks streets, will re-open soon as Giulia, a restaurant featuring Italian specialties, and more closely tied to its next door neighbor under the same ownership, Dellarocco’s. We’ve heard, thanks to a neighbor who asked, that the burgers for which Heights Café was known will still be on the menu. You can sign on to Giulia’s mailing list here.
Minneapolis, MNtwincitieslive.com

Coconut Whisk Café

TCL reporter Kelli Hanson is hanging out at the brand new Coconut Whisk Café & Bubble Tea Shop in Minneapolis. Coconut Whisk started as an online store featuring vegan and gluten free baking mixes. On Friday, May 20th, they will open the doors of their new cafe to the public.
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

What to eat in and around Seattle today: Beach Café

Let’s go to the beach, beach, let’s go Beach Café. Admittedly, that Nicki Minaj reference was a little old. The Beach Café at The Woodmark Hotel and Still Spa in Kirkland is anything but, however. After more than a year hiatus, the cafe has reopened to serve dinner five nights...
RestaurantsThe New Yorker

Mexican Cafés Without Meat

Xilonen, the Aztec goddess of sustenance and maize, is often depicted with ears of corn in each hand. The other day, my stance was not dissimilar as I sat at a table outside her namesake Greenpoint café, opened, last December, by the chef Justin Bazdarich and his partner Chris Walton, as a sort of spinoff of Oxomoco, their inventive Mexican restaurant nearby. Between bites of a glorious masa pancake—its texture a harmonious balance of fluff and grit, a scoop of salted butter sliding tantalizingly down the slight dome of its bronzed and bubbled surface—I took refreshing sips of atole, a drink, usually porridge-thick and served warm, made from sweetened and spiced masa and milk; here it’s strained and chilled into something more like horchata.
Restaurantsthegramblinite.com

Café Bustelo® to Award $125K for Its El Café del Futuro Scholarship

Iconic espresso-style coffee brand Café Bustelo® recently launched the 2021 Café Bustelo® El Café del Futuro Scholarship in partnership with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU). This year, the company will include an additional $25,000 in scholarships in celebration of its partnership with the upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures film IN THE HEIGHTS. From the creator of Hamilton and the director of Crazy Rich Asians, IN THE HEIGHTS—where streets are made of music and little dreams become big—is the cinematic event of the summer, and Café Bustelo is proud to be the exclusive coffee of IN THE HEIGHTS. The film releases in theaters nationwide and streams in the U.S. exclusively on HBO Max – June 11. It will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.