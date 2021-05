Literally injecting new sounds into a familiar formula. It’s easy to be cynical and wary about the deluge of acoustic records, either re-recording their own material or doing covers that the Pandemic has inflicted upon us. Artists have to make money with their tour revenue drying up, of course, but that doesn’t make the bedroom recording quality and poorly thought-out choice of songs any more enjoyable. However, even the most skeptical listeners will find something intriguing in The Marfa Tapes.