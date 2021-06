During the Monday, May 17, Dubuque City Council meeting, the mayor and city council voted to repeal Dubuque's face covering ordinance as soon as possible.Iowa public meeting laws require at least 24 hours public notice for changes to city ordinances and publication in the local newspaper. Based on these requirements, the Dubuque City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, to formally vote to repeal the face covering ordinance. Official notice of the action will be published in the Telegraph Herald on Thursday, May 20.