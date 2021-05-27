newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Simone Biles coming to Louisville with Gold Over America Tour

Posted by 
WHAS11
WHAS11
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The most decorated gymnast of all time is coming to Louisville this October, headlining the "Gold Over America Tour" with other popular gymnasts. Biles, 2016 Olympic Gold and Silver medalist Laurie Hernandez, NCAA National Champion and viral video sensation Katelyn Ohashi and more female gymnastic champions will perform at KFC Yum! Center Oct. 23 as part of a 35-city tour dedicated to inspiring future athletes.

www.whas11.com
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katelyn Ohashi
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Morgan Hurd
Person
Jordan Chiles
Person
Laurie Hernandez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Olympics#Gymnastics#Female Dancers#Vault#World History#Gold Over America Tour#Olympic Gold#Ncaa National Champion#Kfc Yum Center#U S National#Ticketmaster Com#Gymnastic Dancers#Silver#Ky#Athletes#Love#Tickets#Friendship#October#Joy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
KFC
Related
WWEPosted by
WHAS11

WWE returns to Louisville this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WWE is coming back to Louisville as part of its summer tour this July. Fans will get the chance to see RAW and SmackDown superstars live at the KFC Yum! Center for WWE SuperShow Sunday, July 25 at 7 p.m. Louisville will be the second stop on...
Louisville, KYPosted by
WHAS11

What you need to know for May 24, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good Monday morning!. Here are some top stories from the weekend to get you caught up. Between sporting events, award shows and pageants, there were a lot of wins celebrated this weekend. Let's look at some highlights. An award-winning Weeknd. The Weeknd and Drake also had a...
Kentucky StatePosted by
WHAS11

WHAS11's Elle Smith wins Miss Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A big congratulations goes out to WHAS11’s own Elle Smith. Smith was named Miss Kentucky USA, besting 45 other candidates during the 67th competition Saturday night at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset. She represented Germantown in the competition. Smith, a graduate from the University of...
Louisville, KYThe Crunch Zone

Ross McMains Named Assistant Coach for UofL Basketball

Ross McMains, who has served in varied roles in coaching and player development in the NBA, G League and international basketball for the past 14 years, has been named an assistant basketball coach at the University of Louisville under head coach Chris Mack. “I am thrilled to announce our newest...
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

What Sahvir Wheeler’s commitment means for Kentucky

Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler is a Wildcat, committing to the Kentucky basketball program today over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State, among numerous other offers. Wheeler, a second-team All-SEC honoree last year, heads to Lexington as the conference leader in assists (7.4 per contest) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.68) in 2020-21. On the year, the newest Wildcat averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as a sophomore, with his point, assist and steal averages all leading the team.
Georgia StateWTVQ

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signs with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Georgia transfer Sahvir (pronounced Sah-veer) Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference and ranked in the top five nationally in assists per game in 2020-21, has signed with the Kentucky men’s basketball team. Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 guard from Houston, averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 assists per...
Louisville, KYWave 3

As states ease COVID restrictions, couples race to the altar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here comes the bride, thousands of them, now rushing down the aisle. After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. “It’s really a lot more optimistic now because COVID is calming down,” said Jessica Whitaker, a...
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Twitter reactions to Sahvir Wheeler rocking Kentucky blue

The Kentucky Wildcats just picked up another commitment for the 2021-22 season, as Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler announced he will be rocking Kentucky blue. During the 2020-21 season, Wheeler averaged 14 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. He not only led the SEC in assists, but he led the league in assists-to-turnover ratio (1.68) showing that he is one of the elite playmakers in the country.
Louisville, KYfox4kc.com

KC NWSL starts regular season with strong defense, draw against Louisville

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. — The KC NWSL team was on the road for their first regular season game, facing Racing Louisville this weekend. The match, a battle of defenses, was played against another new franchise, earning both inaugural teams a single point in the league standings. They were among four other teams in the eight-team Western Conference to tie.
Kentucky StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Wheeler chooses Kentucky

ATHENS — Sahvir Wheeler has chosen to follow in the footsteps of basketball greats at traditional powerhouse Kentucky after leading Georgia to a 14-12 record (7-11 SEC) and setting a single-season program record for assists. The 5-foot-8 point guard joins a loaded Wildcats’ program that includes TyTy Washington, the No....
Louisville, KYcardinalsportszone.com

Meet Louisville MBB’s New Assistant Coach: Ross McMains

Ross McMains is a name that is new to many Louisville fans, but it’s a name that every Louisville fan needs to know. Chris Mack announced McMains as an assistant coach on Monday afternoon. Here is a quick introduction to Louisville’s newest assistant coach. McMains has been in the coaching...
Louisville, KYWave 3

Butchertown eyes post pandemic boost from stadium sell-out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eleven months after it first opened, Lynn Family Stadium is anticipating its first sellout. COVID-imposed crowd restrictions will be fully lifted when Lou City FC takes the field at home on June 12. The day is viewed as a source of relief by Butchertown businesses. “We...
Louisville, KYCard Chronicle

Monday evening Cardinal news and notes

—In addition to the Ross McMains announcement, Louisville men’s basketball also announced on Monday that DeVante Frazier is coming in from Colorado State to take over for the retired Fred Hina as athletic trainer. —After being swept by North Carolina, the Louisville baseball team has fallen completely out of the...