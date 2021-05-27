Simone Biles coming to Louisville with Gold Over America Tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The most decorated gymnast of all time is coming to Louisville this October, headlining the "Gold Over America Tour" with other popular gymnasts. Biles, 2016 Olympic Gold and Silver medalist Laurie Hernandez, NCAA National Champion and viral video sensation Katelyn Ohashi and more female gymnastic champions will perform at KFC Yum! Center Oct. 23 as part of a 35-city tour dedicated to inspiring future athletes.www.whas11.com