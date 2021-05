Two pitchers responsible for a combined five Cy Young Awards took the mound Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Though Corey Kluber and Max Scherzer may not be at their peaks (both are four years removed from the last time they were voted the top pitcher in their respective leagues), hits were still at a premium, and there were whiffs aplenty before the Yankees got to the Nationals’ bullpen for a 4-3 win in 11 innings.