In May 2020, doctors announced they were seeing a new and rare coronavirus complication in children. Now, a year later, Yale researchers say they know why it happens. Called MIS-C, which stands for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, the complication manifests roughly four to six weeks after a coronavirus infection. Experts suspect that children who develop this syndrome were exposed to the virus and that their bodies mounted an exaggerated immune response, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Helena Oliviero wrote.