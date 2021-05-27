An immersive VIP wine safari on the West Coast
“You know people who haven’t faced struggle in life are frankly kinda dull. It’s the same with wine. Vines need a little bit of struggle, it builds character,” our tour guide Natalie called out over the roar of our ATV’s engine. We were roving through the meandering hills of Durell Vineyard, which yields some of the most sought-after fruit in Sonoma County. The brand-new VIP wine safari, the Durell Vineyard Experience (offered until 12 September), is exclusively available through MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa, and allows guests to experience wine up close and personal, adding more context to that next glass of pinot or chardonnay.www.townandcountrymag.com