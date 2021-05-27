Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

An immersive VIP wine safari on the West Coast

By Amber Atherton
townandcountrymag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You know people who haven’t faced struggle in life are frankly kinda dull. It’s the same with wine. Vines need a little bit of struggle, it builds character,” our tour guide Natalie called out over the roar of our ATV’s engine. We were roving through the meandering hills of Durell Vineyard, which yields some of the most sought-after fruit in Sonoma County. The brand-new VIP wine safari, the Durell Vineyard Experience (offered until 12 September), is exclusively available through MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa, and allows guests to experience wine up close and personal, adding more context to that next glass of pinot or chardonnay.

www.townandcountrymag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Wine Tasting#New Wine#Wine Club#Wine Country#Live Lounge#Hotel Rooms#Chardonnay#Atv#Safari#La#Redwoods#Durell Vineyard#West Coast#Tasting Rooms#Tour Guide#Manicured Gardens#Road Trip#World Renowned Artists#Outdoor Fire Pits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
PoliticsELLE DECOR

The Most Charming Small Towns on the West Coast

Looking to travel again but seeking to avoid big city crowds? Look no further than these 15 under-the-radar West Coast towns. They may be off the beaten path, but their small-town appeal and unique qualities make them musts on your travel bucket list. For one thing, these small towns might have pint-size populations relative to travel destinations like Los Angeles or Seattle, but they feature a thriving tourist economy, making them tailor-made for vacationers. With great dining experiences and unique shopping, art, culture, and outdoor activities, these communities offer something for everyone, whether your idea of R&R is to kick back and be pampered or to hop on a mountain bike and explore. And many of these small towns boast spectacular views that you won’t see anywhere else in the United States. So no matter if you’re dreaming of driving up and down the West Coast or just visiting a few spots in Washington, Oregon, or California, take some time to swing by these charming towns.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

SLO Coast Wines’ Roll Out the Barrels Celebration Is Back — Refreshed and Reinvented for 2021

The longtime regional wine experience returns after a Covid hiatus, offering its first-ever auction of rare bottles and a series of new, exclusive experiences at the wineries. The SLO Coast Wine Collective’s annual Roll Out The Barrels celebration, which has drawn thousands of wine lovers to San Luis Obispo’s wine country since 1990, returns this year with an all-new format: A series of exclusive events held at member wineries throughout the Central Coast, and for the first time, an auction of rare bottles curated by the winemakers.
Worldtripsavvy.com

West Coast National Park: The Complete Guide

The majority of visitors to South Africa will only ever go as far west as Cape Town, preferring to focus their efforts on the magnificent coastline between the Mother City and Durban; or to head inland to Kruger National Park. However, the more remote west coast boasts some pretty spectacular sights for those that like taking the road less traveled. One of these is West Coast National Park, a birder and botanist’s paradise that stretches from Saldanha Bay in the north to the sleepy fishing village of Yzerfontein in the south. In total, the park incorporates 140 square miles of land, sea, and offshore islands with the impossibly blue waters of Langebaan Lagoon at its heart.
Hawaii StateSurfline

West Coast and Hawaii Weekend Surf Outlook (Updated 5/21)

It’s true: The month of May is all about South Pacific swell. Over the past weeks, the basin churned out respectable to even solid surf for many regions. The biggest of those swells is currently hammering Mexico and Central America, but what about California? Good-sized, but selective south swell fills and peaks into the weekend for SoCal. Variable wind and conditions should offer a handful of windows depending the location. Meanwhile, lighter wind is expected north of Point Conception as NW swell mix trends down all weekend. Hawaii remains fairly slow through the weekend but more swell is on the horizon for next week. Check out the Best Bets below to see what days and/or windows to target:
Recipeswinemag.com

Good Vibrations: Three Grilling Recipes From the West Coast

An integral aspect of the outdoor-living ethos, grilling is a year-round practice throughout much of California. And we’re not just talking about firing up steaks and flipping burgers: Across the state, chefs cook up a range of seared and smoked dishes rooted in global culinary traditions. Here, three share some favorites and recommend the Golden State wines that match best.
Constructionconstructiondive.com

Clayco announces West Coast expansion

Architecture, engineering, design-build and general contracting firm Clayco announced earlier this month that it is opening a new West Coast regional office in the Los Angeles area that will serve as a base for its operations in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Arizona, where it has a total combined project backlog of more than $2 billion.
Economyelectrek.co

EVgo launches Reservations charging program on US West Coast

Public fast-charging network EVgo has announced a new program called EVgo Reservations that gives drivers the freedom to claim their spot at a charger ahead of time. The initial rollout consists of 17 locations across California and the Seattle area in a pilot program that has already expanded. EVgo remains...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE President Nick Khan Buys Ridiculously Expensive West Coast Home

WWE is treating President Nick Khan very well. He has made millions from WWE so far and his power within the company only grew within the past week of sweeping cuts. He also purchased an insanely expensive mansion on the West Coast. According to the Dirt, Nick Khan purchased a...
EnvironmentPosted by
Mens Journal

The 2021 Fire Season Is Looking Especially Grim for the West Coast

For many in the Western U.S., last year’s fire season was egregious. It was a year of toxic smoke, hazardous air quality and, for some, prepping “go bags” in case of evacuation. Not to mention menacing midday red and orange skies caused by wildfire smoke particles. However, as bad as last year’s fire seasons was, scientists believe this year might be worse.
DrinksGazette

Wine Guy: West Coast Chardonnay for warm weather meals

Scents and tastes of lemon and apple and sometimes peach, pear, nectarine, or apricot, and even topical fruits. A lush, often creamy texture that unfolds across the palate. Fresh, lingering impressions as the wine finishes. It’s no wonder chardonnay is the most popular white wine in America. And here are several examples why.
Traveldangerous-business.com

The 5 Best Tours in Aruba: These Day Trips are Worth Taking!

Travel looks very different right now depending on where you're from and where you're going. Be sure to check local restrictions and be willing to adhere to any and all safety regulations before planning a trip to any of the places you may read about on this site. Also, some posts on this site contain affiliate links, meaning if you book or buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you!). Read the full disclosure policy here.
Lifestylethemanual.com

Best Road Trips in the World: 12 Drives Worth Flying For

There are many stunning road trip routes in the United States that will take you on a journey. And if you want to go somewhere unfamiliar for a change in scenery, the world sure has a lot to offer. Some of the most enchantingly beautiful drives are so good that they’re even worth flying for. Here are 12 of the best road trips in the world.
Davenport, CAediblemontereybay.com

Beauregard Reopens Slow Coast Wine Bar in Davenport

May 21, 2021 – Early last March, Ryan and Rachel Beauregard, co-owners of Beauregard Vineyards, were sitting on top of two worlds. They had a brisk business going at their mountain tasting room in the hamlet of Bonny Doon and were just opening their dream second location in the coastal town of Davenport.
Travellocalemagazine.com

11 Dream Vacation Destinations That Prove the West Coast Is the Best Coast

Grab Your Person and Pack Your Bags—Your Dream Vacay Is Calling!. After being cooped up for so long, we all deserve a dream vacation (or two…or three). We know that adventure calls everyone differently, but if that call includes beautiful weather and hours of sunshine, set your GPS out west. Here, you’ll find everything from deserts and beaches to cityscapes and treelines. So, whether you’re looking for a sweet honeymoon or a girly getaway, these eight hotels are the perfect destinations for your westside escape! Best West Coast Vacations.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The Prospects Of Private Electric Aircraft On The West Coast

The private jet industry has gone through several transitions over the last few years. As it adapts to the new climate, it is also reporting for another new shakeup – electric aircraft. Simple Flying spoke with Levi Stockton, founder & president of California private jet operator, Advanced Air, about how these planes can open up opportunities across its network.
Arroyo Grande, CAwinemag.com

Grilled West Coast Swordfish with Marjoram and Pine Nut Relish

Courtesy Brian Collins, owner/chef, Ember, Arroyo Grande, CA. Ember restaurant is in Brian Collins’s hometown of Arroyo Grande, California, just a stone’s throw from the surf breaks of Pismo Beach. Six years in the kitchen at Berkeley’s Chez Panisse gave the chef and restaurant owner plenty of California cuisine cred, but his primary inspiration is Italian cooking.