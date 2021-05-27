Powell company makes history with sage grouse hatching

Sanibel is full of wild neighbors! I’ve got a couple mid-West neighbors that could definitely be considered wild, but what I’m really talking about are our wild “wildlife” neighbors. Nearly 70 percent of Sanibel lands are in preserve, which supports abundant wildlife all throughout the island. The refuge reports identifying 35 species of mammals, over 200 species of birds and plenty of reptiles such as alligators, turtles, tortoises, snakes and lizards. The vast majority of which are native, however as time goes by more and more non-native invasive species of fauna enter the landscape. To name a couple, the coyote and the iguana are considered non-native and are both popular “wild” neighbors.