Powell, WY

Powell company makes history with sage grouse hatching

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOWELL — Locked away in a small, isolated room in the back of a shop at Diamond Wings Upland Game Birds, a sleep-deprived Karl Bear watched history being made. At 3:30 p.m. Monday, wild greater sage grouse chicks started to break out of their shells, stumbling into the controlled environment inside a state-of-the-art industrial hatchery. With persistence, each got their wobbly legs working, gaining the confidence to explore the platform and introduce themselves to their siblings.

www.wyomingnews.com
