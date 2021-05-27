newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Despite Yankees dealing with serious injuries, good news could be on the horizon

By Empire Sports Media
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees are dealing with a significant number of injuries, as starting pitcher, Corey Kluber suffered a shoulder injury that will keep him out for a minimum of four weeks. Experiencing shoulder tightness, the injury won’t be season-ending, but it could be two months until he sees the mound again for the Yankees, and after gaining so much momentum, this is a significant blow to his progress.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Corey Kluber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#The New York Yankees#Shoulder Tightness#Pitcher#Mound#Struggles#Progress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Yankees facing potential bad injury news with Clint Frazier’s neck

The New York Yankees are facing significant injuries in the outfield, with Giancarlo Stanton rehabbing a quad injury and Aaron Hicks being placed on the injured list. On Wednesday, reserve outfielder Ryan LaMarre suffered a hamstring injury, sidelining him for the foreseeable future. The only available starters remain Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner, and Miguel Andujar. You probably noticed Clint Frazier was not included on that list since he is now dealing with a neck injury that hasn’t been given a timetable for return.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Albert Abreu: Back in big leagues

Abreu was recalled by the Yankees on Monday. Abreu will give the Yankees an extra arm in the bullpen, as Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps) was placed on the injured list as the corresponding move. Abreu has spent two separate brief stints in the big leagues this season, allowing one run in two innings across his two appearances.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Yankees DH Stanton on 10-day injured list with quad strain

ARLINGTON, Texas — Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain. The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Texas Rangers Series Preview: May 17 to 20

The Yankees now travel to Arlington to face the Texas Rangers in a four game series. This is the first time they faced the Rangers since September 2019, where an already qualified for the postseason Yankees played basically for nothing. The Yankees have sneakily not lost a series since mid-April....
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Yankees place OF Giancarlo Stanton (quad) on 10-day IL

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain, the team announced Monday. The move is made retroactive to May 14. Stanton, 31, is batting .282 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in 33 games this season. The former National League...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Good news and bad news in contact-hitting win over Baltimore

The New York Yankees won their second consecutive game in a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon. Finally, their offense showed up with stature, scoring eight runs, but taking a different approach compared to their normal strategy. Instead of hitting home runs, the Yankees utilized contact hitting...
MLBchatsports.com

Week 7 Recap: Swept for the Week & Yankees Series Preview

Series record: 6-7 The Rangers celebrated getting to .500 by losing five straight on the road. They’re now their season worst six games under .500. So that’s...cool? Not only was the .500 record short lived, they also broke their winning streak of four game series thanks to looking absolutely lost in Houston. They were outscored this week 33-17.
MLBAsbury Park Press

Texas Rangers announce Monday night lineup vs. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers open a four-game series in the Lone Star state on Monday night. First pitch is 8:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network. Yankees:Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Texas Rangers. Gerrit Cole (5-1, 1.37) will start...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees receive bad injury news: Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton

The New York Yankees have been playing far more efficient baseball as of late, despite falling to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon. While the team has experienced better offensive performances, the Yankees have been inconsistent in a few areas. Injuries have taken their toll at times, as slugger Giancarlo Stanton is the latest to go down with a quad strain.
MLBSun-Journal

MLB notebook: Fenway will go to full capacity on May 29

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox will be allowed to fill Fenway Park to capacity as of Memorial Day weekend. They would be one of the first teams in major league baseball to play to a full house. If still alive in the NHL and NBA playoffs, the Boston Bruins...
MLBYardbarker

Yankees: Good news and bad news in embarrassing loss to Rangers

The Texas Rangers entered Tuesday against the New York Yankees six games below .500 and on a six-game losing streak. However, they extracted a victory against the Yankees by a score of 5–2, as the Bombers couldn’t get anything going on offense, producing yet another dismal performance. Production in the...
MLBYardbarker

Yankees: Good news and bad news in bounce-back win over Rangers

After a disappointing defeat to the Texas Rangers on Monday, the Yankees bounced back with a strong performance offensively, posting seven runs on 13 hits and just six strikeouts. The Yankees didn’t need home runs to post points on the board, as they utilized adequate contact hitting to give themselves the advantage.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

The New York Yankees now have 3 regular players on the IL

The New York Yankees‘ bad luck is building up going into a four-game series with the Texas Rangers. The Yankees have been mostly unscathed with major injuries to start this season comparing to the last two years, but with today’s news, that is quickly changing. This afternoon the Yankees announced that another regular player was going on the IL, that being Yankee DH Giancarlo Stanton, with a quad strain.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees get brutal injury news on Corey Kluber, Luke Voit

The Yankees received a double dose of bad news Wednesday, with Corey Kluber heading to the IL with a shoulder strain and Luke Voit also being shelved with a grade 2 right oblique strain. Kluber will be out for the foreseeable future after being diagnosed with a subscap strain in...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Good news and bad news in triple-play victory over White Sox

The New York Yankees defeated the Chicago White Sox on Friday by a score of 2-1, and the ninth-inning was simply mesmerizing. As the Yankees looked to close out the game, on the heels of a no-hitter by Corey Kluber, the Bombers executed another improbable event, a triple play. Tied...
MLBkwhi.com

BELLVILLE BRAHMA ALUM MARKS IMPRESSIVE RETURN TO THE BIGS WITH YANKEES

After a five-year absence from the Big Leagues, Bellville-native Lucas Luetge is back and making a difference with the New York Yankees. Luetge, who pitched four seasons with the Seattle Mariners (2012-15), had become key member of the Yankees’ bullpen, appearing in 15 games so far this season. In his...