Dermis Garcia is making noise in the Yankees system

Last night in Arlington, Texas, the New York Yankees added a page to their illustrious history. Corey Kluber pitched a no-hitter, for the first for the Yankees since 1999. Kluber added his name to the list of the Yankees’ 12 no-hitters. Adding his name to that of Doc Gooden, David Wells, and the last no-hitter, a perfect game for David Cone in 1999. It was the 2 time Cy Young Award winner’s first no-hitter in his career. Kluber came one walk from a perfect game. It would be redundant to say he had total command of his pitches and pitched masterfully.