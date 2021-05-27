newsbreak-logo
Florida State

Florida's Supreme Court rules 6-1 against challenge to state's 2017 medical marijuana law

St. Augustine Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE — Siding with the state in a closely watched case that has kept the cannabis industry in limbo, the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 2017 law designed to carry out a constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana. The court’s 42-page ruling came in a drawn-out legal...

