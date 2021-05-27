Florida's Supreme Court rules 6-1 against challenge to state's 2017 medical marijuana law

Whether Mississippi will have a medical cannabis program now rests with the Supreme Court, which is weighing a challenge to the voter-approved ballot measure. By Geoff Pender, Mississippi Today After bitter debate—and accusations of lawmakers lying and profiteering—the state House killed a Senate bill aimed at creating a legislative alternative to the Mississippi medical marijuana program voters overwhelmingly added to the state constitution in November. Now, the question of whether Mississippi will have a medical marijuana program anytime soon rests with the Supreme Court, which is set to hear next month a challenge to the voter-passed Initiative 65 marijuana program. After multiple parliamentary challenges to Senate Bill 2765 ground business to a halt in the House on Wednesday—the deadline for its passage by that chamber—Ways and Means Chairman Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, motioned the bill to be “laid on the table.” With the House later adjourning for the day, this killed the measure. Many lawmakers applauded when Lamar made the motion. The bill had brought hours of heated debate in the Senate, and its passage in the House, facing bipartisan opposition, was in doubt even after House amendments. Before the bill was killed, Rep. Joel Bomgar, R-Madison, an ardent supporter and financial backer of Initiative 65, accused Lamar of running “a ruse” and said the bill was aimed at “screwing over everybody who voted for Initiative 65.” Bomgar in committee last week had successfully gutted the Senate bill with an amendment to substitute the language voters passed with Initiative 65. But he claimed this week that his amendment was improperly altered before the bill came to the floor and on Wednesday claimed Lamar planned to revert back to the Senate version all along after Lamar tried to offer a new amendment. “The people have spoken on this,” Bomgar said. “The Supreme…