As a children’s book author, there is no higher honor than having a child tell me that they stayed up late to finish one of my stories. But my heart was touched even more deeply on June 22, when the Weatherford City Council recognized me for my writing. As a former resident of Weatherford and alumna of WISD schools, it was so meaningful to be honored by my hometown. My parents opened the Golden Moon Restaurant on South Main Street in 1983, and they operated it until just last year. My family and many of my dearest friends still live in town, and whenever I visit them, I still think of it as going home.