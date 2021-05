Nope, you are not dreaming: Shohei Ohtani hit his 13th home run on Monday night in a win over Cleveland, and the pitcher/slugger is now the home run leader in all of baseball. After a few years of struggling with injuries to start his Major League career, he’s having the kind of season that’s shutting up any doubters who thought a player can’t pitch and hit on a regular basis. If he keeps this up — to be fair, we are a month and a half into the 2021 season, so we’ll see! — the MVP talk might be truly real even if the Los Angeles Angels aren’t that good.