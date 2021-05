KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Despite a standout performance from freshman Blade Tidwell on the mound, No. 4 Tennessee dropped the final game of the series against top-ranked Arkansas in a low-scoring affair Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 3-2. Tidwell started the game for the Vols and pitched seven stellar innings, allowing just two hits and striking out a career-high eight batters. After allowing a double in the top of the first inning, Tidwell didn’t allow another hit until the seventh inning. The Loretto, Tennessee, native retired 14 consecutive batters before allowing a double with one out in top of the seventh.