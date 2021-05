Marine biologist Thomas Turner regularly scuba dives through the kelp forests of Southern California. His mission: photographing and collecting more than 300 sea sponge specimens, to better understand the kinds of sponge populations that live off the golden coast. Over the last few years, Turner had been noticing unusual beige patches on kelp forest rocks. Anybody else might have ignored them, or missed them entirely. But he suspected they were sponges, ones he had never seen before.