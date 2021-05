The Pac-12 Conference dominated the Women’s College World Series at the beginning of the century, with a Pac-12 team winning the tournament ten times between 2001-2011. But no Pac-12 program claimed the top prize until 2019 when UCLA won its NCAA-leading 12th title. With 2020’s cancellation, the Bruins are still the defending champions and will lead six Pac-12 programs into the 2021 postseason. Four Pac-12 teams (UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State and Washington) earned top-16 rankings, meaning they get to host regionals, while two (Stanford, Oregon) will look to advance on the road.