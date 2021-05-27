newsbreak-logo
Memphis, TN

Kickoff times announced for seven Tigers games

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. – Seven kickoff times have been announced for the upcoming 2021 Memphis Tigers football season, including the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 4 and the Saturday, Sept. 18 game against Mississippi State at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Memphis' season opener against Nicholls State on Sept. 4 will kick...

