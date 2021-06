Since making his return to the PGA Tour in 2017, Patrick Cantlay has been Mr. Consistency, a top-10 machine. A three-time winner, too. Missing the cut? Never heard of it. OK, so maybe there was an occasional MC here or there, but rarely, if ever, would he miss back to back, or three out of four. He made the weekend 13 out of 13 times in 2017, 21 out of 23 in 2018, 18 out of 21 in 2019 and 11 out of 12 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.