newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees place Luke Voit and Corey Kluber on IL, recall Estevan Florial and Albert Abreu

By Pinstripe Alley
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday was a bad day for the Yankees, and it didn’t even involve a loss on the field. The game was rained out, forcing a doubleheader today, and worse, the team had to announce long-term injuries for both Corey Kluber and Luke Voit. Fresh off his no-hitter, Kluber will now probably be out at least eight weeks due to a right shoulder strain, and Voit’s Grade 2 oblique strain will likely keep him out of the lineup for more than a month.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Estevan Florial
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Voit S Grade#The Blue Jays#The Game#Field#Roster Moves#Today#Recall#Long Term Injuries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBRealGM

Corey Kluber Strikes Out 10 To Earn 100th Win

Corey Kluber struck out 10 batters for the 100th victory of his Major League career as the New York Yankees defeated the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. It was his most dominant performance since 2018. Before last month, Kluber had pitched one inning since May 1, 2019, due to a broken forearm when hit by a comebacker and a torn shoulder muscle.
MLBelpasoinc.com

New York plays Houston, aims to build on Kluber's solid showing

Houston Astros (15-13, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (14-14, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (2-1, 3.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -118, Astros +101; over/under is 9...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Corey of the Year

It’s about dang time. Corey Kluber had himself a day against the Detroit Tigers with a brilliant line of 8.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 Hits, 1 BBs, 10 Ks, securing the win with 20 whiffs and 34% CSW across 103 pitches. It was destined to happen — after all, it’s no longer April.
MLBYES Network

Yankees look to even series against the Nationals

New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber continues his attempt at a career renaissance when the three-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner toes the rubber against Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer on Saturday afternoon. Kluber (2-2, 3.03 ERA), arrived in New York on a one-year, $11 million deal two...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/3/21

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: As noted here yesterday, the Yankees revealed their minor league team assignments for Triple-A Scranton, Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa, which will all begin play on Tuesday. One name who everyone was searching for the lists was No. 1 prospect Jasson Dominguez, who will instead begin 2021 in extended spring training. As Yankees player development director Kevin Reese noted back in March, the 18-year-old is incredibly talented but has yet to play a single game stateside. Since he was robbed of Rookie ball in 2020 by the pandemic, that seems to be the most likely eventual destination. Give him time. Let him cook.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Corey Kluber faces Max Scherzer in Yanks-Nats matchup

New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber continues his attempt at a career renaissance when the three-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner toes the rubber against Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer on Saturday afternoon. Kluber (2-2, 3.03 ERA), arrived in New York on a one-year, $11 million deal two...
MLBfangraphs.com

The Best Pitching Matchups of the Week: May 3-9

This week kicks off with two exciting players who should leave a huge impact on the sport over the next decade, and concludes with two who left their fingerprints all over the last one. Monday, May 3, 9:38 PM ET: Tyler Glasnow vs. Shohei Ohtani. Outside of a deGrom-Ohtani matchup...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Texas Rangers RHP Corey Kluber beginning to settle in with NYY

One of the most dominant pitchers in baseball over the last decade, Corey Kluber’s short stint with the Texas Rangers in 2020 ended up being an uneventful one. Traded in exchange for Delino DeShields Jr. and Emmanuel Class, Kluber pitched just one inning before suffering a season ending injury. The...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Max Scherzer dominates, but Yankees hang around to win in extras

NEW YORK — The Yankees were not going out without a fight. They won game two of their three-game series against the Washington Nationals, 4-3, Saturday at Yankee Stadium in the 11th inning, more than six hours after the first pitch was originally scheduled. And it was Gleyber Torres who came away with the walk-off hit in the eleventh hour.
MLBchatsports.com

In two starts against the Orioles and Detroit Tigers, Kluber posted a 0.61 ERA in 14.2 frames. The Yankee righty racked up 15 Ks, yielding eight hits and three free passes.

BRONX, N.Y. — New York Yankees’ starting pitcher Corey Kluber was named American League Player of the Week. The marks the fifth time in Kluber’s career he has been bestowed such an honor. He becomes the first pinstriped pitcher to earn the award since Michael Pineda in May 2015, when he struck out 16 against the Baltimore Orioles.
MLBMLB

Kluber holds his own as Cy greats lock horns

NEW YORK -- The pitching matchup lived up to expectations, seeing a pair of multiple-time Cy Young Award winners lug their hardware to the Yankee Stadium mound on an afternoon in which runs projected to be at a premium. Corey Kluber held his own, but Max Scherzer proved to be nearly unhittable.
MLBonlinegambling.com

Bronx ER: Luke Voit Returns, Yanks’ Coaching Staff Fighting COVID Outbreak

It’s never a dull day at the Bronx ER. The New York Yankees got first baseman Luke Voit back in the lineup after he recovered from knee surgery, but their coaching staff is in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak after third base coach Phil Nevin and first base coach Reggie Willits both tested positive.
MLBrotoballer.com

Return to Form: Veteran Pitchers to Believe In

We're always told that you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but sometimes I think we're selling old dogs short. With increased age brings wisdom and the know-how to attack life's problems in new ways. Nowhere is that likely more the case than with MLB pitchers. Often young pitchers...
MLBPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Yanks rally past Nats 4-3 in 10th, Scherzer strikes out 14

NEW YORK — (AP) — Gleyber Torres’ tying single in the ninth inning and a winning infield single in the 11th helped the New York Yankees overcame Max Scherzer’s commanding 14-strikeout performance to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 Saturday. Scherzer allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings, but the Yankees...
MLBlindyssports.com

Yankees activate 1B Luke Voit from injured list

The New York Yankees reinstated first baseman Luke Voit from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Tuesday. Voit is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. He has been sidelined since undergoing surgery after an MRI in late March revealed a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.
MLBwesb.com

Yankees Blank Tigers 2-0, Kluber’s 100th Win And Yanks First Sweep

The New York Yankees blanked the Detroit Tigers 2-0 at Yankee Stadium Yesterday. A day after Jameson Taillon’s first win in exactly two years, Corey Kluber combined on a two-hitter that helped New York complete its first series sweep this season and get back to .500 for the first time since the Yankees were 5-5. Kluber’s most dominant performance since 2018 earned him his 100th career win. He allowed two hits in eight innings, walked one and struck out 10, throwing 74 of 103 pitches for strikes.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Voit activated by Yankees after recovering from knee surgery

Major league home run champion Luke Voit was activated from the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees and was set to make his season debut against the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. The 30-year-old had surgery March 29 to repair a torn meniscus in his...