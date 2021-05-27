Yankees place Luke Voit and Corey Kluber on IL, recall Estevan Florial and Albert Abreu
Wednesday was a bad day for the Yankees, and it didn’t even involve a loss on the field. The game was rained out, forcing a doubleheader today, and worse, the team had to announce long-term injuries for both Corey Kluber and Luke Voit. Fresh off his no-hitter, Kluber will now probably be out at least eight weeks due to a right shoulder strain, and Voit’s Grade 2 oblique strain will likely keep him out of the lineup for more than a month.www.chatsports.com