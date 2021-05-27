newsbreak-logo
Researchers develop technique to functionally identify and sequence soil bacteria one cell at a time

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from the Single-Cell Center at the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology (QIBEBT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have developed a technique to sort and sequence the genome of bacteria in soil one bacterial cell at a time, while also identifying what its function is in the soil environment.

phys.org
