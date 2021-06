MEREDITH — The Griggs-Wyatt Post 33 of the American Legion will be observing Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, with a variety of activities. Representatives of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion will place memorial wreaths and render honors to deceased comrades in arms at Oakland Cemetery at 8 a.m., Meredith Village Cemetery at 9 a.m., and Meredith Public Library Veteran's Memorial at 10 a.m., followed by a walk to Lang Street Cemetery and at the POW/MIA Memorial at Hesky Park. There will be no parade, however all are invited to attend a light luncheon at the post canteen at 6 Plymouth St. following the ceremonies.