Rebels offer O-lineman out of one of the nation's most storied high school programs

By David Johnson
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly-hired Ole Miss offensive line coach Jake Thornton is on the job and it hasn't taken him long to turn toward Texas with an offer to one of the Lone Star State's best at traditional powerhouse Odessa-Permian. The Rebels pulled the trigger on an offer to 2023 offensive lineman Harris Sewell on Wednesday. The 6-4, 290-pounder is rated as the nation's No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Texas' 2023 class. The Composite rates Harris as the No. 91 player in the country in the upcoming junior class. A consensus four-star prospect, he comes in at No. 104 in the Top247 and is ranked as the country's No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports exclusive rankings.

Related
Missouri Statemetrovoicenews.com

Babylon Bee pokes fun at Missouri, Kansas over vaccine enticements

The satirical website Babylon Bee released a story on what states are giving away to encourage residents to get vaccinated. Included on list, which pokes fun at all 50 states, are “Free tickets to the MLB All-Star game if you live in Georgia” and a “Chance to play starting shortstop for the Kansas City Royals” for Missouri residents.
Indiana StatePosted by
247Sports

Indiana offers 2022 offensive lineman Teague Andersen

Earlier this month the IU coaching staff extended an offer to Utah prospect Teague Andersen. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman from Lehi (UT) Lehi H.S. spoke with Peegs.com about his recruiting and his interest in the Hoosiers. Indiana found out about Andersen after his father made contact with the coaches...
Arizona StatePosted by
247Sports

Arizona offers 2023 five-star lineman

On Thursday, Arizona offered one of the best players in the country as Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk lineman Kadyn Proctor added the Wildcats to his list. Proctor is ranked as the ninth best player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. That includes his ranking as the best player in Iowa and second best offensive tackle in the nation.
NFLYardbarker

Watch: Washington Football Team O-Lineman Dead-Lifts 765 Pounds

The Washington Football Team is presently involved, on the field at team HQ, with a rookie minicamp. But elsewhere in the building, WFT veterans are doing their thing as well. And for offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer, one of those things - obviously - is lifting a great deal of weight.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Way-too-early college football wagers for 2021

College football is only about 100 days away, and that means college football betting odds are starting to come out. Various casinos across the country have released odds on individual games, divisions, conferences, and regular season win totals. I’ve discussed the bets I’ve played so far on the Cover 3...
College SportsAmarillo Globe-Times

Texas Tech ousted from Big 12 tourney after losses to TCU, KSU

Texas Tech was unable to stay in the winner's bracket, much less any bracket after inclement weather postponed the Big 12 Tournament for a day. The No. 5 Red Raiders dropped a pair of contests to TCU and Kansas State — by 7-2 margins — before exiting the double-elimination tournament inside Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
College Sportschatsports.com

Sales pitch: Which Pac-12 programs have the most to offer men's basketball recruits, transfers?

Earlier this month, we started our Sales Pitch series by ranking the schools in the ACC based on the quality of their enticements for men's basketball recruits and then moved on to the Big East, where we examined whether anyone in the league can close the recruiting gap on Villanova. Last week was the Big Ten, with the biggest first tier we've seen of any conference so far.
College SportsPosted by
FMX 94.5

Jace Jung Ends Incredible Streak at Big 12 Tournament

Jace Jung's incredible on-base streak that nobody was really talking about has come to an end. Since February 23rd of 2020, Texas Tech's Jace Jung has reached base at least once in every single game he's started. Now, there are pinch-hit opportunities and what-not that break the streak, but just strictly talking games he's started in you have to go back 59 games to a contest against the Houston Cougars to find a game where Jace Jung didn't reach base.