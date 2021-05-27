Rebels offer O-lineman out of one of the nation's most storied high school programs

Newly-hired Ole Miss offensive line coach Jake Thornton is on the job and it hasn't taken him long to turn toward Texas with an offer to one of the Lone Star State's best at traditional powerhouse Odessa-Permian. The Rebels pulled the trigger on an offer to 2023 offensive lineman Harris Sewell on Wednesday. The 6-4, 290-pounder is rated as the nation's No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Texas' 2023 class. The Composite rates Harris as the No. 91 player in the country in the upcoming junior class. A consensus four-star prospect, he comes in at No. 104 in the Top247 and is ranked as the country's No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports exclusive rankings.