1.What type of energy do you bring onto the football field?. Personally I feel like I bring a fun but also focused energy onto the field. A lot of the harder aspects of football come before the game with watching film and practicing so once I step onto the field it’s all fun. I know all my rules and responsibilities so the only thing left to do is go out and fulfill them, something I take joy in doing. Of course I always take care to remain focused so that I’m not a detriment to the team.