NAACP Legal Defense Fund is Creating the Next Generation of Civil Rights Lawyers
The Marshall-Motley Scholars Program is named in honor of Thurgood Marshall, the trailblazing Supreme Court justice and legendary civil rights attorney. The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) has announced the inaugural 10-person cohort of the Marshall Motley-Scholars Program. Launched in January (2021), the pipeline program aims to equip the South with the next generation of civil rights lawyers trained to provide legal advocacy of unparalleled excellence.www.essence.com