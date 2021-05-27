newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

NAACP Legal Defense Fund is Creating the Next Generation of Civil Rights Lawyers

By Donna M. Owens
Essence
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marshall-Motley Scholars Program is named in honor of Thurgood Marshall, the trailblazing Supreme Court justice and legendary civil rights attorney. The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) has announced the inaugural 10-person cohort of the Marshall Motley-Scholars Program. Launched in January (2021), the pipeline program aims to equip the South with the next generation of civil rights lawyers trained to provide legal advocacy of unparalleled excellence.

www.essence.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Sherrilyn Ifill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Legal Rights#Civil Court#Defense Lawyers#Naacp Legal Defense Fund#First Black#Director Counsel#Marshall Motley Scholars#Kendell Long#Texas Shandrea Sellers#Texas Victor Olofin#Civil Rights Lawyers#Civil Rights Advocacy#Legal Advocacy#Racial Justice#Laws#Democracy#Black Communities#Ldf President#Ldf Founder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
NAACP
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
defpen

Kristen Clarke Becomes First Black Woman To Lead The Department Of Justice’s Civil Rights Division

Black women have been making history on Capitol Hill this year. Things got off to a fast start in January when Kamala Harris became the first Black woman to be sworn in as Vice President. More recently, Karen Jean-Pierre became the first Black woman to lead a White House Press Briefing. Not to mention, Jean-Pierre or Symone Sanders is on track to take over as White House Press Secretary in 2022. Adding on to the list of historic feats, Kristen Clarke has made history in the Department of Justice.
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

The DOJ Civil Rights Division’s new leader is known for breaking barriers

WASHINGTON — Kristen Clarke was looking for a new athletic challenge during her junior year in high school. Girls’ basketball didn’t interest her because she couldn’t dribble. Girls’ ice hockey? She didn’t skate. Volleyball didn’t seem intense enough. Then she recalled how hard the boys’ wrestling team worked out. They...
Minoritiessierraclub.org

Racial Justice Is Environmental Justice

In the year since the horrific murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the gruesome footage captured that day has been seen around the world and replayed countless times. Those of us who have been unjustly threatened, detained, intimidated, assaulted, and arrested by the police have been retraumatized by that internet-broadcast lynching—just as we’ve been retraumatized by the deaths of 181 Black people at the hands of the police that occurred in the United States between Floyd’s murder and Chauvin’s conviction.
U.S. PoliticsNHPR

Civics 101: Six Landmark Civil Rights Cases

A new multi-part series from New Hampshire Public Radio’s Civics 101 – a podcast refresher course on the basics of our democracy– explores six Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) cases dealing with civil rights. The series explores how equality, citizenship, and freedom have been interpreted over the past two centuries.
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Proposal would add civility pledge to lawyer oath in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Lawyers being admitted to practice in West Virginia would recite a pledge of civility under a proposal by the state Supreme Court. Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins signed an order Monday that would put the proposal out for public comment, the court said in a news release. The court will review the comments and decide on final adoption.
CollegesABA Journal

Afternoon Briefs: Future civil rights lawyers win scholarships; LSAC-funded pipeline program seeks requests for proposals

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund has named the first 10 “Marshall-Motley Scholars,” who will receive law school scholarships in exchange for a commitment to serve as civil rights lawyers based in the South for eight years. The scholars include former interns in the White House, the Congressional Black Caucus, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Equal Justice Initiative. Hundreds of people applied for the scholarships. (NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund press release, Law.com, NPR)
New York City, NYNewsday

My Turn: A youthful introduction to the civil rights movement

A favorite childhood memory is a 10-day trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with my parents and brothers in August 1963. We didn’t fly out of New York’s former Idlewild Airport, we traveled on the Silver Meteor line of the Pennsylvania Railroad. This meant 25 hours in coach seats, not a compartment or sleeper.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Commentary: Fight education exclusion with a civil rights act

When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down racial segregation in public schools 67 years ago in Brown v. Board of Education, it recognized the incredibly important role that education plays as the “very foundation of good citizenship.”. Yet despite the force of law and relentless efforts of civil rights advocates,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AL.com

What is Jim Crow 2.0? What new voting laws mean for Black people, Southern elections

Critics of Georgia’s new voting law, including President Joe Biden, said it amounts to “Jim Crow 2.0,” trying to limit voter participation for Black Americans. What does that mean, and is the new Georgia law, Senate Bill 202, comparable to laws that enforced racial segregation or separation in public places, especially in the South? The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has extensively examined the debate around Georgia’s election law, including an article by David Wickert about the Jim Crow comparisons.
LawWashington Times

Expanding the right to self-defense

The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution consists of only 27 words, yet arguments over their meaning fill volumes that cause bookshelves to groan under their load of legal argle-bargle. A reinvigorated era of assault on firearms encouraged by President Biden is already worsening the weight. The outcomes of numerous legal challenges are likely to determine whether owning and carrying a gun remains an American right or is reclassified as a wrong.
MinoritiesHISTORY.com

How Jim Crow-Era Laws Suppressed the African American Vote for Generations

Following the ratification in 1870 of the 15th Amendment, which barred states from depriving citizens the right to vote based on race, southern states began enacting measures such as poll taxes, literacy tests, all-white primaries, felony disenfranchisement laws, grandfather clauses, fraud and intimidation to keep African Americans from the polls.
Hattiesburg, MSRegister Citizen

Early civil rights activist honored in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A minister who testified before Congress about the need for voting rights in the 1950s will be honored in Hattiesburg for work as an early civil rights activist in Mississippi. A new historic marker will be unveiled Saturday honoring the late Rev. W.D. Ridgeway, the Hattiesburg...
Congress & CourtsMercury News

Senate confirms Kristen Clarke as top DoJ civil rights lawyer

WASHINGTON – A divided U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Kristen Clarke to lead the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, where she will oversee two high-profile investigations into possible patterns of police misconduct in Minneapolis and Louisville. Clarke, a longtime civil rights attorney and Justice Department veteran, was confirmed...
Mississippi StateWashington Post

Supreme Court's hearing of Mississippi abortion law is a gut check for pro-lifers

(RNS) — Last week, the Supreme Court agreed to take up the most important challenge to a U.S. abortion law in nearly three decades. Under scrutiny is Mississippi’s statute protecting most prenatal children beyond 15 weeks of gestation. If Roe v. Wade is still the controlling precedent, Mississippi’s law will likely be found unconstitutional, as the majority opinion in Roe stated that all abortion limits prior to viability violate a woman’s right to privacy.
AdvocacyMining Journal

Civil rights of prisoners gaining attention

LANSING — Allegations of discrimination and civil rights violations against prisoners in the state is drawing increased attention, and organizations including the Michigan Department of Civil Rights and the NAACP, are making the issue a priority. And on a national level, President Joe Biden has directed the U.S. Department of...
MinoritiesCNN

The Second Amendment is not about guns -- it's about anti-Blackness, a new book argues

(CNN) — One of Charlton Heston's greatest performances came not in a Hollywood film but on a convention stage where he electrified a crowd of gun-rights enthusiasts. Heston was president of the National Rifle Association in May 2000 when he spoke at the group's national gathering in Charlotte. The actor described gun owners as patriots and said owning a gun was "something that gives the most common man the most uncommon of freedoms."
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

General Counsel Kim Herman of Southeastern Legal Talks U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Discrimination Against White Farmers

Live from Music Row Friday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed General Counsel Kim Herman of the Southeastern Legal to the newsmakers line to discuss her newly filed case against the federal government for discriminating against White farmers seeking COVID relief loan forgiveness and fighting federally funded racism in K-12 schools.