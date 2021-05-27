NAACP Legal Defense Fund is Creating the Next Generation of Civil Rights Lawyers

In the year since the horrific murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the gruesome footage captured that day has been seen around the world and replayed countless times. Those of us who have been unjustly threatened, detained, intimidated, assaulted, and arrested by the police have been retraumatized by that internet-broadcast lynching—just as we’ve been retraumatized by the deaths of 181 Black people at the hands of the police that occurred in the United States between Floyd’s murder and Chauvin’s conviction.