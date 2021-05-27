Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

A Three-Way Fight That Ends in an Eight-Story Tumble Down an Elevator Shaft Sounds Like a Hell of a Ride

By Stoney Keeley
sobrosnetwork.com
 13 days ago

Man, some of the stuff that comes across my feed just doesn’t sound real. The state of the world in 2021, I tell ya. Or, hell – let’s be wise here and acknowledge that maybe the world was always this crazy, and that we just didn’t have the internet to fully document the crazy all across the globe. I digress. Today, we’ve got a wild ass story about three dudes that got in a fight on the 8th floor of an apartment complex, busted through an elevator door only for there NOT to be an elevator there, and subsequently falling down eight stories’ worth of elevator shaft before crashing into the ground. YEAH.

sobrosnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Elevators#Combat#Dudes#Apartment Complex#Wsmv#Pineapple Express#The Sobros Network#Team Gsd#Tennessee Titans#Elevator Shaft#Damn#Man#Fight#Nonsense#Scraps#King#Men#Cable#Nashville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
Home & Gardensportswar.com

Sounds like a vent for a downdraft stove

Most stove exhausts vent upward since the hoods are typically above the stovetop. But in that era, mid 1990s, people were putting in a lot of jennair downdrafts. Not sure how long you’ve lived there, but i’d guess that a prior owner replaced the downdraft range with a more conventional setup, installed a microwave above with built in fan, hopefully sealed off the vent below in some way.
EntertainmentPosted by
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5’s ‘Three Day Three Way’ Weekend

Kick-off the summer the right way with three songs in a row from your favorite artists. Summer is finally here and we are ready to celebrate! Join us all weekend long for our Memorial Day Weekend 'Three Day Three Way' presented by our friends at Ruggero's and Vic's Pit Stop on Corunna Road. Starting on Friday, May 28th at 3 pm, get ready to hear blocks of songs from your favorite artists. Each hour we will hook you up with three songs in a row from your favorite artists like Foo Fighters, AC/DC, Stone Temple Pilots, Linkin Park, Metallica, and more!
NFLsobrosnetwork.com

Get a Load of This King Juggling and Biting Apples at the Same Time

What people don’t seem to realize about king shit is that it can come in a seemingly infinite number of ways. The best I can sum it up is knowing exactly who you are and and living true to that (as long as ‘who you are’ isn’t a giant piece of shit). It doesn’t mean you have to wear a crown. It doesn’t mean that you have rushed for 2,000 yards in the NFL. It just means that you run your shit. I honestly could not think of a better example of just how varying ‘king shit’ can be than when I saw this king here juggling and biting apples at the same damn time.
Texas StatePosted by
102.3 The Bull

A Crazy Fight Broke Out at a North Texas Walmart Today

What started with a woman throwing a watermelon at another woman at a Walmart in Grand Prairie this morning (June 9) turned into a brawl involving multiple people. I’m not exactly how early it was when the fight broke out, but Dallas Texas TV posted the clip at 9:50, which is waaaay too early for a battle royal. But admittedly, it is a lot of fun to watch.
IRSTVOvermind

Winning a Car on Wheel of Fortune Isn’t Exactly What You Think

It’s amazing to realize how long Wheel of Fortune has been on the air, but it’s even more amazing to realize that some folks haven’t figured out yet what it means to actually win a car on the show. There are still those that apparently think that the act of winning a car, which is real and has been verified since it’s not just a false enticement for people to sign up for the show, comes with little to no responsibility. Truthfully, the only thing that’s different between winning a car and buying a car is that when buying a car one guaranteed to get what they decide upon. With Wheel of Fortune, you have as good of a chance at winning a car as the next contestant, which is to say that whoever wins will be leaving with the car, while everyone else will be out of luck. But any thinking individual is going to realize that whether it comes down to winning or buying, there are still going to be costs involved.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Little Sam Is Always Late for School

Today’s #jokeoftheday is about a young boy who was always late for school until his principal and teacher connived to teach him a lesson about his tardiness and lies. A boy named Sam was always late for school. Every time his teacher confronted him about tardiness, Sam always told a huge lie, exaggerating details. The teacher was always angry but remained patient.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Little Girl Was Sitting on Her Grandfather's Lap

A little girl was sitting on her grandfather’s lap as he read her a bedtime story during which she made a profound discovery. Children are adorable, especially when they make observations an adult might not pay attention to because of how complex adults view things. A little girl who was...
Kidskentlive.news

Girl, 13, being fed and washed by mum after collapsing at school

A 13-year-old girl has gone from a normal life 10 weeks ago to being fed by her mum and drinking from a cup with a lid after collapsing at school. Mum Emma White fears her daughter could even end up in a wheelchair - and has given up her business to spend more time caring for her.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Rising Hell Review – Only One Way to Go

Roguelites are prevalent in our current gaming culture. The genre offers challenging procedurally generated gameplay and progress fueled by game overs where you return to the beginning with experience to make it further the next time around. New entries to this genre observe most of the elements that make the games popular and add their own unique flair that continually pushes and evolves this style of gameplay. Rising Hell not only adheres to this structure but does so with style and grace.
PhotographyWashington City Paper

City Lights: Eight Artists, Eight Stories in Photoworks’ Telling Your Story

Photoworks’ online exhibit Telling Your Story consists of “Eight Artists, Eight Stories” created by members of a 2020 class led by Ernesto Bazan, a photographer with extensive experience in Europe and Latin America. The “stories” in the exhibit are all elliptical; none include any explanatory text, leaving the photographic images to speak for themselves. The decision to be wordless undercuts the most enigmatic of the eight collections: Karen Keating’s images of what appear to be tattered and burnt American flags. Without an explanation, it’s difficult to avoid befuddlement at what could have produced this result. As for the other collections, documentary photographs of children are a common theme, with Joan Lederer and Rebecca Wiltshire each turning to color, while Marc Pfeiffer leverages ethereal black-and-white to pay clear homage to the celebrated work of Sally Mann. But the finest collections in the exhibit come from collections that skip the “story” altogether and revel instead in their basic visual nature. One series, by Carolina Zumaran-Jones, features botanical images taken at night; the petals’ fragility is heightened by the blackness of the photographs’ backgrounds, which invoke the drama of Dutch masters paintings. The other, by Guillermo Hakim, offers close-ups of glass bottles whose surfaces and interiors exude a thoroughly unexpected sensuality. The exhibition is available indefinitely online at glenechophotoworks.org. Free.
EntertainmentPosted by
Deseret News

The story that started with a sound

The Jingle Dress Project began as a dream cradled in the darkness of 2020. It was early spring and the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning to ravage the world. With international travel banned, shelter-in-place orders set, businesses closed and people losing their jobs, the world was in turmoil. For Eugene...
Nashville, TNsobrosnetwork.com

I’m Calling It: Game Terminal Is Officially the Spot of the Summer in Nashville

It’s hard to find a good spot in Nashville these days if you’re a jaded local like me who does all he can to avoid the insanity that has become downtown Nashville. Truth be told, when our Lead Music Columnist, Steven McCash, hit me up about trying out this hip new spot called the Game Terminal, I thought I was signing up for an afternoon in that insanity. But, to my delighted surprise, I found that this spot is actually located well out of all the madness – in what appears to be a sort of warehouse wasteland somewhere between Berry Hill and Murfreesboro Pike. It’s like an oasis.