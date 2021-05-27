‘Darth Vader House’ hits the market in Texas for $4.3M. Take a look at the dark side

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: High up in the beautiful Horse Mountain area, you will find this really nice custom 2 story home. Approx 2600 sq.ft.Downstairs is a great room with both a wood burning and pellet stove, master bedroom and bath, kitchen and large dining/entertainment room, laundry room and a beautiful covered deck with great views.Upstairs you will find another large bedroom with bathroom, an office, a storage room (unfinished), and another bedroom with 1/2 bath. There is an unfinished deck off the second story, and a lookout area near the roof. Views are unequaled..The bathrooms are tiled. The floors are carpet, laminates, and Saltillo tile. In addition, there is a basement workshop and a 1-gar garage.A new septic system, and 20 gall/min well are installed. Last Frontier does not have C&R's. Nestled under Horse Mountain, this custom built home is located approximately 25 miles southwest of Datil, NM and is situated on 11 secluded acres. Containing 750 square feet the house was artfully designed by a local builder in 2002. The floor plan contains an open living area, kitchen, closet laundry room, 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a loft area that allows impressive views of the surrounding mountains. Heating is provided by a wood burning stove and a electric wood heater. The abundance of trees and locked entrance gate allows complete privacy. There are no Covenants or Restrictions. Situated on a hill top, surrounded by 65 acres, you will find this beautiful mountain home. The appr 420 sq.ft. living room has a 25 ft high cathedral ceiling, clad in wood, with recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. The dining area's 5 bay windows allow for a spectacular views. Downstairs you will find the living area, kitchen, dining room, walled front door entry, laundry area and master bedrm and full bath. The upstairs contains another bedroom and full bath, as well as a large sleeping/sitting loft. The large covered patio area will ensure pleasant outdoor living during the summer months.The 42x30 detached garage is situated on a concrete slab. It is heated with a woodburning stove. The ceiling is insulated. Electricity installed. The garage contains a large workshop, plenty of room. A precious hand-built 3-tiered gem is nestled in the mountains under the dark stargazing-sky neighboring the Very Large Array. Primarily built of red & white oak, this cabin features several natural luminous skylights, an elevated ceiling, covered wrap-around porch, large scenic hot tub, & panoramic views from various angles of the home & property. The nearly 26 acres also encapsulates a fenced in garden, an over 3900 sq ft insulated, cement slab floor shop currently housing an auto body restoration business. Attached is an additional 1200+ sq ft heated workshop as well. If that weren't all, the property also contains a 1500+ sq ft game/meat processing bldg equipped with a walk-in cooler, a walk-in freezer, 70 sq ft kill shed, and over 700 sq ft, 3-sided equipment shed.