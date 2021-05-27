newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

‘Darth Vader House’ hits the market in Texas for $4.3M. Take a look at the dark side

By TJ Macias
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

A Houston home with a unique structure that’s akin to the arguably most famous helmet in all of Hollywood has hit the Texas market. The “contemporary masterpiece” known simply as “The Darth Vader House” has listed for $4.3 million. A portion of the estate’s exterior looks exactly like the “Star...

www.miamiherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#The Dark Side#Design#The Dark Knight#Blue Light#Har Com#Sci Fi#Jedi Knight#Baby Yoda#Star#Custom#Sleek Structure#Hits#Garage#Co Agents Wade Knight#Home#Ample Closets#Massive Windows#Natural Light#Principal Bedroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Disney
Related
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Darth Vader Embraces The Dark Side With Sideshow Collectibles

The all-powerful Dark Lord, Darth Vader, is back as Sideshow Collectibles reveals their newest Premium Format Figure. This design captures Vader from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and he is displayed on Mustafar themed base. Standing roughly 25″ tall, this mighty Sith Lord is shown with his red lightsaber in his hand, ignited, and ready to begin his descent into the Dark Side of the Force. Sideshow Collectibles did include light-up parts and a couple of swappable parts, such as a different posed right arm. Darth Vader will also have a fabric cape and tunic with wired lining, so collectors can customize the pose of him how they like. The Star Wars Darth Vader Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectible is priced at $650. He is set to unleash the full power of the Dark Side between April – June of 2022, with pre-orders already live and located here.
Houston, TXhot969boston.com

‘Darth Vader House’ for Sale In Houston For Almost 5 Million

If you live in the Houston, Texas area, have a lot of money, and love the dark side of Star Wars, there is a perfect home for you called “The Darth Vader House.”. Just listed on the market, the 4-bedroom, 5 bathroom house has 7,040 square feet of living space, but it’s the unique front structure that stands out thanks to its near-spitting image of the onyx helmet donned by the most famous ‘Star Wars’ villain.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

The Force Is Strong in this Darth Vader-Shaped Texas Mansion

This Texas mansion might be a dream home for “Star Wars” fans, even though the owner didn’t have Darth Vader in mind when he created it despite its resemblance to the supervillain. The unique home in Houston, in the city’s affluent West University Place, hit the market Wednesday for $4.3...
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison Today

Take a look at these homes on the market in Madison

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome home to this beautifully updated 5-bed, 2.5-bath Colonial in Sun Prairie’s quiet Carriage Hills neighborhood. Main level features gleaming hardwoods throughout the two living areas (w/gas fireplace!) and formal dining room. Renovated kitchen with eat-in dining boasts refreshed cabinets, granite counters, and SS appliances. Upstairs, find a full bath w/granite counters and tiled tub/shower and 5 spacious bedrooms, including the primary bedroom with walk-in closet and private ensuite. Lower level offers rec room, workshop area, and plenty of storage space. You will love the yard w/ lush landscaping, or, maybe you’d rather go out? Easily walk or bike to nearby shops, restaurants, and Carriage Hills Park. Come see everything this home has to offer!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Daniel Tenney, MHB Real Estate at 608-333-5362</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great opportunity to own 4BR/3BA West side ranch home in sought-after Middleton Schools! Enter to the sprawling floor plan w/ 2637sqft finished space featuring open & flexible layout. ML offers beautiful archways, great room w/colorful gas FP which leads into a large kitchen w/quartz counters, maple cabinets & an island anyone would love w/custom Drop ceiling. Home details white doors & trim. Spa like master bath w/tile shower/body sprays & dual vanities. SS appliances inc w/washer&dryer. Open floorplan is perfect for everyday life at home or entertaining. Finished LL incl. an add'l living area, bedroom & full bath! Screened in porch w/maintenance free Trex flooring. Convenient location close to all west side Madison has to offer, great for running/biking near beautiful farms nearby!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Daniel Tenney, MHB Real Estate at 608-333-5362</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGglMjBDZW50cmFsJTIwV2lzY29uc2luJTIwTUxTJTIwQ29ycG9yYXRpb24uJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtU0NXTUxTV0ktMTkwNjQ4NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Move in ready by the end of August! This well thought out two-story floor plan, offers an open living space with lots of cabinets in the kitchen. Large pantry and butler pantry. Backyard looks out to a field, to enjoy privacy in your backyard.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jamie Feivor, Tim O'Brien Homes Inc-HCB at 608-440-0933</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Hatchery Hills- This two bedroom condominium is located in an excellent location backing up to the wooded green space. Living room is accented with a gas fireplace. Screen porch off the living area. Kitchen is open to the living space. Glass french doors lead into the den. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, shower and whirlpool. Second bedroom has a walk-in closet. Full bathroom and laundry off the hallway. Two underground parking spaces and large storage unit. Amenities include an outdoor pool, community room and exercise room. Walking distance to the grocery store and restaurants. Accessible to the bike path. Pet friendly.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Denise Holmes, Bunbury & Assoc, REALTORS at 608-662-7777</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Real Estatebobfm.co.uk

Darth Vader home for sale, 4.3 million in the United States

UA house in Houston, Texas has been getting media attention since it went up for sale because of the similarities between the lines of the project and one of the characters in the movie “Star Wars”. The 7,000-square-meter property is located in University Place and has been dubbed “Darth Vader...
Real EstateInman.com

In a galaxy far far away: 'Darth Vader House' lists for $4.3M

If you’ve ever wanted to live inside Darth Vader’s helmet, now’s your chance. A Houston house modeled after the iconic “Star Wars” villain has hit the market with an asking price of $4.3 million. Known to locals as the “Darth Vader House,” 3201 University Boulevard recently resurfaced on a TikTok...
Houston, TXhypebeast.com

Sotheby's International Realty Lists Angular "Darth Vader House"

An interesting house has just landed on the Sotheby’s International Realty listing page. Nicknamed the “The Darth Vader House,” due to its angular design that sees similar angles as the Executor and Vader’s TIE Fighter, the house is located in Houston, Texas. The 7,000 sq. ft. contemporary home features four...
Real Estateislandernews.com

$15 million private island with underground tunnel hits the market

A private island on Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota, has just listed for $15 million. What’s unique is that to get to the house, the owner will use an underground tunnel — complete with car wash — leading to an eight-car garage. According to the listing, the entrance isn’t the home’s only...
Real EstateTMZ.com

'Training Day' House Up for Sale at Over $1 Million

A piece of movie history is going up for sale ... the iconic house from "Training Day" just hit the market. The 3-bedroom home, tucked away on a cul-de-sac near Dodger Stadium, is up for sale at a cool $1,149,000 ... and it's where memorable scenes for the movie starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke were filmed.
Comicsfanthatracks.com

Look inside the covers of Darth Vader #12

Brought to us by writer Greg Pak, artist Guiu Vilanova wrapped in a cover by Aaron Kuder comes Darth Vader #12, landing in your local comic shop or establishment of choice on 26th May. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #12 — part of Marvel’s epic crossover...
Real Estatedesignboom.com

richard neutra's branch house in los angeles hits the market for $4.3M

A richard neutra-designed house in los angeles has hit the market for USD $4.3 million. built in 1942 by the austrian-born modernist architect, the branch house was thoughtfully renovated and brought into the 21st century by renowned architecture practice MINARC. boasting a privileged location, which the owners benefited from as they were one of the first to join the neighborhood, the structure is not only elevated but nestled into a lush tree canopy.
Real Estatewallstreetdaily.com

Time Is Still on Our Side in This Crazy Housing Market

It’s a good thing my wife took her sweet time on this one… because taking her time made us an extra $100,000. My wife bought a house near our home in Florida three years ago. Her plan was to renovate it and sell it for a profit. (She actually likes putting on the tool belt, firing up the compressor, and doing much of the work herself.)
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

1920s Florida Mansion With 200 Feet of Ocean Frontage Hits the Market for $28.5 Million

A Boston-based hedge fund manager listed his historic Florida estate for $28.5 million last week, just two years after purchasing it for $10.5 million. Michael Rashes, a principal at Bracebridge Capital, a fixed-income hedge fund, and his wife Dena bought the 1926 Mediterranean-style home in the Palm Beach County town of Gulf Stream in May 2019, according to records with PropertyShark.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

First look at The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes gameplay

Bandai Namco has released a debut gameplay trailer for the next entry in Supermassive Games’ horror series The Dark Pictures Anthology. In the footage, we see a group of soldiers fighting before the ground collapses underneath and plunges both sides of the conflict into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. After regrouping and helping an injured soldier something from the shadows launches its attack.
Oakwood, OHPosted by
Dayton Business Journal

Luxury Oakwood home hits market for $1.5M

A luxury home in Oakwood is for sale for $1.475 million. The home at 218 Haver Road includes over 6,000 square feet, and was built in 1928. The house has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. Special features include: refurbished barrel ceiling with detailing; updated light fixtures; original fireplace and French doors; an original organ; several porches; chef's kitchen with Viking ovens; and a new mud room.
Interior Designluxurylaunches.com

Complete with a living room, bathroom, and a piano. Designed Gustave Eiffel had an apartment right on top of the Eiffel tower and it was the envy of the Paris elite.

Eiffel Tower is considered one of the world’s most romantic backdrop, we can agree. Situated in the most romantic city with the most romantic aura, it is also one of the most famous towers in the world. However, little known to the millions that are in awe of this building is that it features a 1000 sq foot former ‘dwelling’ just above the observatory deck.