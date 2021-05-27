‘Darth Vader House’ hits the market in Texas for $4.3M. Take a look at the dark side

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome home to this beautifully updated 5-bed, 2.5-bath Colonial in Sun Prairie’s quiet Carriage Hills neighborhood. Main level features gleaming hardwoods throughout the two living areas (w/gas fireplace!) and formal dining room. Renovated kitchen with eat-in dining boasts refreshed cabinets, granite counters, and SS appliances. Upstairs, find a full bath w/granite counters and tiled tub/shower and 5 spacious bedrooms, including the primary bedroom with walk-in closet and private ensuite. Lower level offers rec room, workshop area, and plenty of storage space. You will love the yard w/ lush landscaping, or, maybe you’d rather go out? Easily walk or bike to nearby shops, restaurants, and Carriage Hills Park. Come see everything this home has to offer! ML offers beautiful archways, great room w/colorful gas FP which leads into a large kitchen w/quartz counters, maple cabinets & an island anyone would love w/custom Drop ceiling. Home details white doors & trim. Spa like master bath w/tile shower/body sprays & dual vanities. SS appliances inc w/washer&dryer. Open floorplan is perfect for everyday life at home or entertaining. Finished LL incl. an add'l living area, bedroom & full bath! Screened in porch w/maintenance free Trex flooring. Convenient location close to all west side Madison has to offer, great for running/biking near beautiful farms nearby! Backyard looks out to a field, to enjoy privacy in your backyard. Kitchen is open to the living space. Glass french doors lead into the den. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, shower and whirlpool. Second bedroom has a walk-in closet. Full bathroom and laundry off the hallway. Two underground parking spaces and large storage unit. Amenities include an outdoor pool, community room and exercise room. Walking distance to the grocery store and restaurants. Accessible to the bike path. Pet friendly.