June 1 is on the horizon, which means it’s time to get ready for the unrelenting parade of woke silliness and partisan chicanery now known as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month. The planning is long since underway, and New York City’s Pride movement just reminded us how intolerant many LGBT activists have become in their own right. The organization that runs the city’s annual Pride events, Heritage of Pride, has come out and banned police officers from participating in its events. It also reportedly plans to rely as much as possible on private security services over the New York Police Department for event security services.