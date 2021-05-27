Ramon.Space raises USD 17 million for super computer systems in space
Ramon.Space says that it uses virtual radiation-hardened technology that “thrives” in the harsh conditions of outer space. Israeli company Ramon.Space, a provider of space computing solutions, announced this week that it raised USD 17.5 million to lead a digital transformation of computing in outer space. The Series A funding was led by StageOne Ventures, Deep Insight, WorldQuant Ventures, UMC Capital, and existing investor Grove Ventures.kr-asia.com